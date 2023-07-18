Home / Sports / Football News / Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams may get govt clearance - Report

With Kalyan Chaubey at the helm of affairs at AIFF, he could convince the government to make an exception for the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, which begins on September 23.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indian men's football team

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
With India likely to send their biggest-ever contingent for Asian Games 2023, the men's and women's football teams are likely to get the required not from the Sports Ministry, according to a Times of India report. 

Though Indian football teams don't meet the required criteria set by the Sports Ministry, an exception could be given to them, the TOI report added. 

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had offered to send the national team on its own during the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games but it failed to get the required clearance from the Ministry.

However, this time with Kalyan Chaubey at the helm of affairs at AIFF, he could convince the government to make an exception. 

On Monday, India men's football team head coach Igor Stimac penned a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, seeking an exception for the 2023 Asian Games. 

 
The Sports Ministry guidelines for team game participation state that only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to 8th among participating countries in Asia in the last year should be considered for participation in Hangzhou Asian Games. 

Indian men's football team is ranked 18th while the women's team is at 10th position in Asia. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association has named around 800 athletes for Hangzhou Games 2022. The last date to send entries to organisers was July 15.

However, the government can withdraw the submitted entries by July 26 if it feels certain squads don't have the potential to win medals or do not fulfil the selection criteria. 

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

