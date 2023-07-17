Lionel Messi reunites with Barcelona teammate Busquets at Inter Miami

Barcelona iconic midfielder Sergio Busquets has reunited with his former teammate Lionel Messi after signing a two-year deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami on Sunday.

The Spaniard was a part of Barcelona's golden era and after. The 34-year-old Spanish international played 719 times for the club. Busquets has spent his entire professional career at the club where his father, Carles Busquets, also played.

He is now beginning a new chapter in his life with his former Barcelona teammate Messi, who made came to the MLS outfit following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

