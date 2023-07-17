Home / Sports / Football News / Lionel Messi reunites with Barcelona teammate Busquets at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi reunites with Barcelona teammate Busquets at Inter Miami

Barcelona's iconic midfielder Sergio Busquets has signed a two-year deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami

ANI
Sergio Busquets

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Barcelona iconic midfielder Sergio Busquets has reunited with his former teammate Lionel Messi after signing a two-year deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami on Sunday.

The Spaniard was a part of Barcelona's golden era and after. The 34-year-old Spanish international played 719 times for the club. Busquets has spent his entire professional career at the club where his father, Carles Busquets, also played.

He is now beginning a new chapter in his life with his former Barcelona teammate Messi, who made came to the MLS outfit following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.
 

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023

Also Read

Lionel Messi spurns $400 mn Saudi offer to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi escapes accident after jumping red light in Miami, say reports

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar''s arrival

India had the chance to host Lionel Messi's Argentina but not enough funds

Messi's Inter Miami's winless streak hits 10 after 2-2 tie with DC United

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Messi makes it official by signing with Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Lionel Messi escapes accident after jumping red light in Miami, say reports

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar''s arrival

Topics :lionel messifootball

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story