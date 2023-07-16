Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

This singing has broken the previous Arsenal record of 72m Pounds paid to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019

BS Web Team New Delhi
Declan Rice

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 1:41 AM IST
English football club Arsenal completed a record signing of Declan Rice from West Ham, another side that plays in the English Premier League (EPL). Rice has been transferred from one London club to another for a whopping 105 Million Pounds, which when converted to Rupees will be 11.2 Billion. 

This singing has broken the previous Arsenal record of 72 million Pounds paid to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019. This signing is now the fifth highest in English football history behind the signings of Enzo Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba. 

Reacting just after the signing, 24-year-old Rice, who has played 45 internationals for England said that he has been impressed by Arsenal for quite some time now.  

"I've been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory they've been on,” BCC quoted Rice as saying. 

Speaking about his new club, Rice further said, "Not last season but the season before, they [only] finished fifth, but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing. Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Manchester City."

Arsenal, the Premier League runners have reportedly paid 100 million Pounds (131 million Dollars) plus 5 million Pounds (6.5m dollars) in add-ons.

He signed his first contract with West Ham Academy in 2014. In the 2016/17 season, the then 18-year-old Rice started his senior career for the Hammers and remained there for the next season before this big move. 

Topics :English Premier Leaguefootball

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 1:41 AM IST

