Football icons salute Pep Guardiola ahead of his 1,000th match as manager

As Pep Guardiola prepares to lead Manchester City against Liverpool in what will be his 1,000th match as a manager, football's global community has united to celebrate one of the game's most influential minds. From his early days at Barcelona to his triumphs in Munich and Manchester, Guardiola has redefined modern football with his tactical innovation, relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to attacking football. Over nearly two decades, he has built teams that not only win trophies but also shape the way the sport is played. The milestone has prompted messages of admiration from legends, rivals and former players who have witnessed his evolution first-hand.

Football legends send their regards Tributes have poured in from some of football’s biggest names ahead of Guardiola’s milestone. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp described him as “an inspiration to all” and credited him for constantly raising the tactical standards of the game. Sir Alex Ferguson praised Guardiola’s consistency and adaptability, saying very few managers have sustained excellence across multiple countries. Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernández thanked him for transforming his understanding of the game, while Ilkay Gündogan called him “the most demanding coach but also the most rewarding one.” Kevin De Bruyne, one of his most trusted players at City, said Guardiola’s attention to detail “makes every player better.” Across continents, the respect is unanimous — Pep has left an indelible mark on every team, player and rival he has encountered.

Pep Guardiola’s managerial career Pep Guardiola began his coaching journey in 2007 with Barcelona B, quickly guiding them to promotion. A year later, he took charge of the Barcelona first team, where his “tiki-taka” philosophy changed the sport forever. In just four seasons, he won 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns and two FIFA Club World Cups. After a year-long sabbatical, he joined Bayern Munich in 2013, winning three Bundesliga titles in as many years and refining his positional-play system. In 2016, Guardiola moved to Manchester City, taking English football by storm. Under his leadership, City have become a global powerhouse — winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and their maiden Champions League in 2023. Across his 999 games so far, Guardiola has recorded 715 wins, 132 draws and 152 losses, with a win percentage of over 71%. His teams have scored more than 2,300 goals, a testament to his attacking philosophy and control-oriented football.

Team-wise record At Barcelona, Guardiola managed 247 matches, winning 179 and losing just 21. His 72% win rate stands as one of the best in the club’s history, and his team’s 2010–11 Champions League triumph is often cited as the pinnacle of club football. During his time at Bayern Munich, he managed 161 games, winning 121 and losing only 19. Though he fell short in Europe, his sides dominated domestically with their tactical versatility and intense pressing. With Manchester City, Guardiola has managed more than 560 matches, overseeing a golden era that includes five league titles in six seasons and a historic treble in 2022–23. City’s consistency under him — both domestically and in Europe — has cemented their place among the elite.