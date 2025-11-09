Home / Sports / Football News / Ryan Williams India's new start from Australia joins team camp in Bengaluru

Ryan Williams India's new start from Australia joins team camp in Bengaluru

Speaking about the moment, Williams expressed his deep gratitude, noting that while the decision to switch allegiance was difficult, the connection he felt to India made it natural

Ryan Williams
Ryan Williams (PIC:X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a landmark moment for Indian football, forward Ryan Williams, once part of the Australian national setup, has officially joined the Indian men’s national team camp in Bengaluru. The 32-year-old attacker, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), has relinquished his Australian citizenship to represent India on the international stage.

Williams was welcomed into the national camp by head coach Khalid Jamil, alongside defender Jay Gupta, as the squad began its preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed his inclusion, calling it a significant step towards embracing overseas-based talent willing to commit their future to India. 

Citizenship with emotion and pride

Williams’ Indian citizenship ceremony took place at Bengaluru FC’s training facility, where Sunil Chhetri himself handed over the symbolic documents, marking an emotional transition.

Speaking about the moment, Williams expressed his deep gratitude, noting that while the decision to switch allegiance was difficult, the connection he felt to India made it natural. He shared that this moment “made official what had long felt true,” adding that he was thankful for the love and sense of belonging the country had given him.

Born in Perth, Williams’ mother is from Mumbai, while his father hails from Kent, England — a blend of cultures that now converge under the Indian tricolour.

A bold shift in AIFF’s approach

Williams’ inclusion follows the AIFF’s recent push to widen its talent pool by considering Indian-origin players and those willing to surrender foreign passports. Earlier this week, Abneet Bharti, a Nepal-born footballer of Indian origin, was also added to the national camp roster.

The move signals a strategic evolution in the federation’s outlook, especially at a time when Indian football is seeking to rebuild and globalise its identity.

From Australia to India: a career reborn

Williams brings a wealth of experience from his stints with Fulham, Portsmouth and Rotherham United in England before joining Bengaluru FC in 2023. He has previously represented Australia’s U-20 and U-23 teams, and even made a senior international appearance in a 2019 friendly against South Korea.

His switch makes him only the second player of overseas origin to officially represent India after Izumi Arata, who took Indian citizenship in 2012 and played nine matches for the Blue Tigers between 2013 and 2014.

For Indian football, Williams’ journey represents more than a player’s switch — it’s a statement of intent, a gesture of faith, and perhaps the beginning of a new era of inclusivity and ambition for the national team.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Football icons salute Pep Guardiola ahead of his 1,000th match as manager

Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

Sunderland strike late as Arsenal's winning streak ends in 2-2 draw

Union Berlin stop Bayern's record streak as Bundesliga clash ends 2-2

Super-sub Griezmann nets brace in Atletico win, Villarreal rise to 2nd spot

Topics :Football NewsIndian Football Team

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story