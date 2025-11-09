Ryan Williams India's new start from Australia joins team camp in Bengaluru

In a landmark moment for Indian football, forward Ryan Williams, once part of the Australian national setup, has officially joined the Indian men’s national team camp in Bengaluru. The 32-year-old attacker, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), has relinquished his Australian citizenship to represent India on the international stage.
Williams was welcomed into the national camp by head coach Khalid Jamil, alongside defender Jay Gupta, as the squad began its preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed his inclusion, calling it a significant step towards embracing overseas-based talent willing to commit their future to India.
Citizenship with emotion and pride
Williams’ Indian citizenship ceremony took place at Bengaluru FC’s training facility, where Sunil Chhetri himself handed over the symbolic documents, marking an emotional transition.
Speaking about the moment, Williams expressed his deep gratitude, noting that while the decision to switch allegiance was difficult, the connection he felt to India made it natural. He shared that this moment “made official what had long felt true,” adding that he was thankful for the love and sense of belonging the country had given him.
Born in Perth, Williams’ mother is from Mumbai, while his father hails from Kent, England — a blend of cultures that now converge under the Indian tricolour.
A bold shift in AIFF’s approach
Williams’ inclusion follows the AIFF’s recent push to widen its talent pool by considering Indian-origin players and those willing to surrender foreign passports. Earlier this week, Abneet Bharti, a Nepal-born footballer of Indian origin, was also added to the national camp roster.
The move signals a strategic evolution in the federation’s outlook, especially at a time when Indian football is seeking to rebuild and globalise its identity.
From Australia to India: a career reborn
Williams brings a wealth of experience from his stints with Fulham, Portsmouth and Rotherham United in England before joining Bengaluru FC in 2023. He has previously represented Australia’s U-20 and U-23 teams, and even made a senior international appearance in a 2019 friendly against South Korea.
His switch makes him only the second player of overseas origin to officially represent India after Izumi Arata, who took Indian citizenship in 2012 and played nine matches for the Blue Tigers between 2013 and 2014.
For Indian football, Williams’ journey represents more than a player’s switch — it’s a statement of intent, a gesture of faith, and perhaps the beginning of a new era of inclusivity and ambition for the national team.
