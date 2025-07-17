Atletico Madrid signs American midfielder Johnny Cardoso in a 5-year deal

Atletico Madrid continues to boost its squad for next season, signing young American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.

The 23-year-old Cardoso arrived on a five-year contract, Atletico said Wednesday.

Cardoso was born in the United States but is of Brazilian descent and has an Italian passport, meaning he doesn't occupy a non-European Union slot in Diego Simeone's squad.

The holding midfielder played in Brazil until moving to Betis in the 2023-24 season, where he became an important player for Manuel Pellegrini's team.

Cardoso made his senior debut for the United States in a match against Wales in 2020. He has 22 caps, winning the CONCACAF Nations League in 2023 and 2024.