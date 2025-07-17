Home / Sports / Football News / Atletico Madrid signs American midfielder Johnny Cardoso in a 5-year deal

Atletico Madrid signs American midfielder Johnny Cardoso in a 5-year deal

Cardoso made his senior debut for the United States in a match against Wales in 2020. He has 22 caps, winning the CONCACAF Nations League in 2023 and 2024.

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Atletico Madrid continues to boost its squad for next season, signing young American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.

The 23-year-old Cardoso arrived on a five-year contract, Atletico said Wednesday.

Cardoso was born in the United States but is of Brazilian descent and has an Italian passport, meaning he doesn't occupy a non-European Union slot in Diego Simeone's squad.

The holding midfielder played in Brazil until moving to Betis in the 2023-24 season, where he became an important player for Manuel Pellegrini's team. 

ALSO READ: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to miss season start with shoulder injury

Cardoso made his senior debut for the United States in a match against Wales in 2020. He has 22 caps, winning the CONCACAF Nations League in 2023 and 2024.

Cardoso had to withdraw from Mauricio Pochettino's CONCACAF Nations League squad in March due to a muscle injury.

Atletico on Tuesday reached an agreement to sign 24-year-old Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo. 

 

It previously had boosted its squad by signing midfielder lex Baena from Villarreal and 22-year-old Italian left back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

Simeone's team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

