How to buy tickets for FIFA World Cup 2025? Official details announced

- Visit the Official FIFA Website: Start by navigating to FIFA’s homepage on your preferred device.
- Access the Ticket Section: Click the three-line menu icon located in the upper left corner of the screen. From the dropdown options, select ‘Tickets’. This section offers various choices including tickets, hospitality packages, and frequently asked questions.
- Choose the Ticket Option: Select the ticket purchase option to proceed to the next stage.
- Provide Your Email Address: You will be redirected to a new page where you must enter a valid email address. This step is necessary for FIFA to communicate updates and confirm your application.
- Receive Authentication Code: Upon submitting your email, FIFA will send a sign-in code to verify your identity.
- Enter Personal Details: After entering the verification code, you will be asked to fill in some basic personal information. This includes your full name, country of residence, date of birth, and preferred language.
- Register Your Interest: Once all details are completed, your ticket application will be officially registered. FIFA will then keep you informed about ticket availability and sales as they commence.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app