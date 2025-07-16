How to buy tickets for FIFA World Cup 2025? Official details announced

FIFA has officially announced that ticket applications for the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup will open on September 10. This tournament will be historic as it is set to be co-hosted by three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The grand kickoff is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

As excitement builds worldwide, FIFA expects an overwhelming demand for tickets to the first-ever tri-nation hosted World Cup. To manage this demand efficiently, tickets will be released in multiple phases. However, FIFA has not confirmed whether it will implement dynamic pricing for the 2026 event, a system where ticket prices fluctuate based on demand, which was notably used during the recent Club World Cup and led to considerable price volatility.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his enthusiasm about hosting the tournament across North America, calling it “the biggest and greatest sporting event ever.” He encouraged football fans globally to prepare early to secure their spots, emphasizing that tickets for this World Cup will be among the most sought-after in sports history.

How to Apply for 2026 World Cup Tickets?

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can follow a straightforward process on FIFA’s official website:

Visit the Official FIFA Website: Start by navigating to FIFA’s homepage on your preferred device. Access the Ticket Section: Click the three-line menu icon located in the upper left corner of the screen. From the dropdown options, select ‘Tickets’. This section offers various choices including tickets, hospitality packages, and frequently asked questions. Choose the Ticket Option: Select the ticket purchase option to proceed to the next stage. Provide Your Email Address: You will be redirected to a new page where you must enter a valid email address. This step is necessary for FIFA to communicate updates and confirm your application. Receive Authentication Code: Upon submitting your email, FIFA will send a sign-in code to verify your identity. Enter Personal Details: After entering the verification code, you will be asked to fill in some basic personal information. This includes your full name, country of residence, date of birth, and preferred language. Register Your Interest: Once all details are completed, your ticket application will be officially registered. FIFA will then keep you informed about ticket availability and sales as they commence.