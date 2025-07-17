Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to miss season start with shoulder injury

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to miss season start with shoulder injury

Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," the club's statement said.

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid debut. Photo: Twitter

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid debut. Photo: Twitter

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss the start of the La Liga season.

The club said in a brief statement that the England international needed surgery to address recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder. The procedure was successful, it added. 

Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," the club's statement said.

Madrid did not say for how long Bellingham will be sidelined, but Spanish media reported he could be out two to three months.

 

Madrid opens its La Liga campaign on Aug. 19 against Osasuna.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chelsea at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Scorching Club WC sparks heat fears for FIFA 2026 World Cup in USA

Kalyan Chaubey

From hope to havoc: How AIFF is derailing Indian football's future

Sunil Chhetri

India's football ecosystem is scared with uncertainty: Chhetri on ISL pause

FIFA World Cup

How to buy tickets for FIFA World Cup 2025? Official details announced

Women's Euro 2025 schedule

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-final full schedule and live streaming

Topics : Football News Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon