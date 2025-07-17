Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to miss season start with shoulder injury

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid debut. Photo: Twitter
AP Madrid
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss the start of the La Liga season.

The club said in a brief statement that the England international needed surgery to address recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder. The procedure was successful, it added. 

Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," the club's statement said.

Madrid did not say for how long Bellingham will be sidelined, but Spanish media reported he could be out two to three months.

Madrid opens its La Liga campaign on Aug. 19 against Osasuna.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

