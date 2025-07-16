From hope to havoc: How AIFF is derailing Indian football's future
Over the past two years, India's men's national football team has seen a dramatic fall in the FIFA rankings, currently slipping to 133, the lowest it has been in nearly a decade.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Indian football appears to be spiraling deeper into disarray with disappointing results from the Blue Tigers to the interruption in normal functioning of the Indian Super League's new season. News revolving the Indian football scenario is also best described in the new book released recently lays bare the root causes behind the sport’s decline in the country. The book, titled Who Stole My Football, penned by veteran journalist Jaydeep Basu, provides an insider’s view of how the All India Football Federation (AIFF), under the leadership of president Kalyan Chaubey, has allegedly failed to steer the sport in the right direction. India's ranking on an all-time low
Over the past two years, India’s men’s national football team has seen a dramatic fall in the FIFA rankings, currently slipping to 133, the lowest it has been in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, the Indian Super League (ISL), the nation’s premier football competition, is in limbo. The 2025-26 season remains on hold due to an unresolved Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body responsible for organizing the league.
Basu, who formerly served as AIFF’s Media Director, draws from firsthand experiences in the federation to highlight a "collapse of professionalism" and "repeated breaches of protocol" that began worsening in 2024. According to the book, critical appointments were made without following proper procedures, leading to a dysfunctional administrative structure.
He particularly points to the controversial appointment of Anil kumar as Secretary General, following the dismissal of Shaji Prabhakaran in late 2023. Anilkumar's tenure was short-lived, with the Delhi High Court later staying his appointment, plunging the federation further into crisis.
The book also shines a light on India’s chaotic participation in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. According to Basu, the national team was hastily assembled at the last minute, reaching the Games Village only hours before their opening match. Unsurprisingly, the squad failed to make it past the group stage. Clashes with former coach Igor Stimac
Another contentious issue covered in the book is Chaubey’s strained relationship with former national team coach Igor Stimac. Basu recounts an incident where Chaubey allegedly confirmed India’s participation in the 2024 Merdeka Cup during a FIFA international window without consulting Stimac. The Croatian coach, as described in the book, was frustrated by being excluded from key decision-making processes and was denied the opportunity to present his long-term vision for the team.
Who Stole My Football portrays a troubled picture of Indian football's leadership, detailing a series of missteps and administrative failures that have pushed the sport into an unprecedented state of uncertainty. India under new manager Manolo Marquez
India's national football team has managed only one win in its last eight outings under coach Igor Marquez, with the sole victory coming against the Maldives in March. In 2025 alone, the team has played four matches, securing one win, one draw, and suffering two defeats.
These disappointing results led to the comeback of legendary striker and former captain Sunil Chhetri. However, his return has had minimal impact on reversing the team’s fortunes. India’s next international fixture is an away clash against Singapore in October, as part of the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers.
| Indian football team rankings over the years (Men)
| Year
| Highest rank
| Worst rank
| 2025
| 127
| 133
| 2024
| 117
| 127
| 2023
| 99
| 102
| 2022
| 104
| 106
| 2021
| 104
| 107
| 2020
| 104
| 109
| 2019
| 101
| 108
| 2018
| 96
| 102
| 2017
| 96
| 132
| 2016
| 135
| 163
| 2015
| 141
| 173
| 2014
| 145
| 171
| 2013
| 143
| 167
| 2012
| 154
| 169
| 2011
| 144
| 163
| 2010
| 130
| 160
| 2009
| 134
| 156
| 2008
| 143
| 154
| 2007
| 143
| 165
| 2006
| 117
| 157
| 2005
| 127
| 135
| 2004
| 132
| 143
| 2003
| 122
| 133
| 2002
| 120
| 130
| 2001
| 113
| 124
| 2000
| 106
| 122
| 1999
| 106
| 116
| 1998
| 110
| 127
| 1997
| 109
| 121
| 1996
| 94
| 124
| 1995
| 111
| 121
| 1994
| 101
| 113
| 1993
| 99
| 129
| 1992
| 143
| 143
