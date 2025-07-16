From hope to havoc: How AIFF is derailing Indian football's future

Indian football appears to be spiraling deeper into disarray with disappointing results from the Blue Tigers to the interruption in normal functioning of the Indian Super League's new season. News revolving the Indian football scenario is also best described in the new book released recently lays bare the root causes behind the sport’s decline in the country. The book, titled Who Stole My Football, penned by veteran journalist Jaydeep Basu, provides an insider’s view of how the All India Football Federation (AIFF), under the leadership of president Kalyan Chaubey, has allegedly failed to steer the sport in the right direction. India's ranking on an all-time low

Over the past two years, India’s men’s national football team has seen a dramatic fall in the FIFA rankings, currently slipping to 133, the lowest it has been in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, the Indian Super League (ISL), the nation’s premier football competition, is in limbo. The 2025-26 season remains on hold due to an unresolved Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body responsible for organizing the league. ALSO READ: India's football ecosystem is scared with uncertainty: Chhetri on ISL pause Basu, who formerly served as AIFF’s Media Director, draws from firsthand experiences in the federation to highlight a "collapse of professionalism" and "repeated breaches of protocol" that began worsening in 2024. According to the book, critical appointments were made without following proper procedures, leading to a dysfunctional administrative structure.

He particularly points to the controversial appointment of Anil kumar as Secretary General, following the dismissal of Shaji Prabhakaran in late 2023. Anilkumar's tenure was short-lived, with the Delhi High Court later staying his appointment, plunging the federation further into crisis. The book also shines a light on India’s chaotic participation in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. According to Basu, the national team was hastily assembled at the last minute, reaching the Games Village only hours before their opening match. Unsurprisingly, the squad failed to make it past the group stage. Clashes with former coach Igor Stimac