Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia, Qatar secure home edge for 2026 World Cup qualifiers As the Premier League 2025–26 season approaches, Manchester United’s newest recruit, Matheus Cunha, opened up about what it means to join the club and shared some heartfelt memories from his childhood that sparked his admiration for the Red Devils. He also spoke about the football legends who influenced his style of play during his formative years.

'I still can't believe I'm here' In an exclusive chat with JioHotstar, Cunha expressed his emotions about signing for Manchester United:

ALSO READ: EXPLAINED: What is football transfer system? All you need to know about it "It's honestly hard to put this feeling into words. Joining United is like living out a childhood dream. Sometimes I still can't believe I'm here. This club has always held a special place in my heart. Back in Brazil, we didn't have access to Premier League matches at my house or my cousins'. The only place we could watch them was at my grandmother's home. So, every weekend, we'd gather there just to watch the games. My older cousin was a passionate Manchester United supporter and he was the one who introduced me to the club and the league. I still remember pretending to be a United player on the rough gravel pitches we had back home. Thinking about those days and seeing where I am now, it's incredibly moving."