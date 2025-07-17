Home / Sports / Football News / Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

When asked about the footballers who shaped his passion for the sport, Cunha highlighted several Manchester United greats like Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo among others.

Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the Premier League 2025–26 season approaches, Manchester United’s newest recruit, Matheus Cunha, opened up about what it means to join the club and shared some heartfelt memories from his childhood that sparked his admiration for the Red Devils. He also spoke about the football legends who influenced his style of play during his formative years. 
 
'I still can't believe I'm here'  In an exclusive chat with JioHotstar, Cunha expressed his emotions about signing for Manchester United:
 
“It’s honestly hard to put this feeling into words. Joining United is like living out a childhood dream. Sometimes I still can’t believe I’m here. This club has always held a special place in my heart. Back in Brazil, we didn’t have access to Premier League matches at my house or my cousins’.  The only place we could watch them was at my grandmother’s home. So, every weekend, we’d gather there just to watch the games. My older cousin was a passionate Manchester United supporter and he was the one who introduced me to the club and the league. I still remember pretending to be a United player on the rough gravel pitches we had back home. Thinking about those days and seeing where I am now, it’s incredibly moving.” 
 
When asked about the footballers who shaped his passion for the sport, Cunha highlighted several Manchester United greats:
 
“Wayne Rooney was a big inspiration for me. I admired how he gave everything on the pitch, sliding in for tackles, working hard defensively, and still making a huge difference in attack. I’ve tried to bring some of that same energy and commitment into my own game. He wore the iconic number 10 shirt and led by example. Of course, there were others too, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Edwin van der Sar. That whole squad left a lasting impression on me during my teenage years.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No more second chances in Football! 134-year-old rule to be changed?

Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Atletico Madrid signs American midfielder Johnny Cardoso in a 5-year deal

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to miss season start with shoulder injury

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball NewsManchester United

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story