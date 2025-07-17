No more second chances in Football! 134-year-old rule to be changed?

A fundamental shift in football’s penalty-taking tradition may be on the horizon. For over 130 years, penalty kicks have offered more than a single opportunity, the chance for follow-ups and rebounds has often provided dramatic moments, unforgettable goals, and heartbreak alike in the world of football. But if proposed changes are accepted by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), scoring from rebounds off a missed penalty could soon become a thing of the past.

The suggested revision would mean that once a penalty is taken, the ball is no longer 'live'. If the kicker misses or the goalkeeper saves, play would immediately restart with a goal-kick or another designated dead-ball scenario, eliminating the possibility of follow-up attempts. Think of it as football’s version of hockey’s penalty stroke: one chance, no second act.

ALSO READ: Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona This idea isn't without precedent. England fans will remember Harry Kane’s rebound goal against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final, a moment of redemption after his initial penalty was saved. Under the new rules, such a dramatic twist would no longer be allowed. The logic behind the proposal is to reduce unfair advantages that attackers currently enjoy. Critics argue that the punishment for defensive fouls inside the box, often marginal handballs or soft contact, disproportionately benefits the attacking team. Rebounds, they say, create an extra chance that the original foul did not warrant. With goalkeepers already restricted by rules like keeping one foot on the line, defenders are increasingly under pressure in penalty situations. Football to be hampered with over-tinkering of laws?

However, not everyone is on board. Many believe this is yet another example of over-tinkering with the laws of the game. Football, they argue, thrives on unpredictability and drama, qualities that rebound goals often deliver in abundance. Erasing them might make the game more sterile. ALSO READ: Why Manchester United are struggling to sign players this transfer window? At the heart of the debate is the growing influence of VAR. The video assistant referee system, while designed to eliminate clear and obvious errors, is increasingly being used to micro-manage games, from offside calls down to marginal touches. Now, IFAB is considering expanding VAR's reach even further, allowing it to check for second yellow cards, reverse corner decisions, and enforce the proposed penalty rule.

No second chances in FIFA 2026 World Cup? If adopted, the law change would be in place by the 2026 World Cup, the first to feature 48 teams. Discussions are ongoing at the highest levels, with support reportedly coming from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. It’s part of a broader effort to make the game more efficient and fair, with fewer stoppages and controversial decisions. Some trials have already been conducted, including at youth tournaments and the Under-21 European Championship. These trials have included additional timing mechanisms, such as a five-second countdown for goalkeepers to release the ball.