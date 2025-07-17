Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

|Players wear number 10 for FC Barcelona
|Player
|Period Worn
|Appearances
|Goals
|Notable Performances
|László Kubala
|1950–1961
|357
|281
|Hungarian legend, won 4 La Liga titles and 5 Copas del Generalísimo
|Luis Suárez Miramontes
|1960/61
|176
|80
|Ballon d’Or winner in 1960, key playmaker
|Evaristo de Macedo
|1957–1961
|114
|78
|Brazilian forward, scored first hat-trick at Camp Nou
|Juan Manuel Asensi
|1978/79
|396
|100
|Stats for entire Barça career, wore No. 10 for one season
|Diego Maradona
|1982–1984
|58
|38
|Argentine legend, won Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup
|Gary Lineker
|1986–1989
|138
|52
|English striker, number 10 usage less certain
|Roberto Fernández
|1989/90
|58
|15
|Stats for entire Barça career, limited number 10 data
|Josep Guardiola
|1991/92
|47
|0
|Wore No. 10 briefly, known for overall career (414 apps, 11 goals)
|Guillermo Amor
|1992/93
|567
|89
|Stats for entire career, Dream Team stalwart
|Hristo Stoichkov
|1993/94
|48
|24
|Bulgarian legend, primarily wore No. 8 (341 apps, 162 goals)
|Romário
|1993–1995
|84
|53
|Brazilian striker, FIFA World Player of the Year 1994
|Gheorghe Hagi
|1994/95
|51
|11
|Romanian playmaker, struggled to adapt
|Jordi Cruyff
|1994–1996
|54
|11
|Johan Cruyff’s son, stats for entire career
|Ángel Cuéllar
|1995/96
|15
|2
|Briefly wore No. 10 in second half of season
|Emmanuel Amunike
|1996/97
|24
|1
|Nigerian winger, limited impact due to injuries
|Giovanni Silva
|1996–1999
|108
|28
|Brazilian playmaker, 3 match-winners vs. Real Madrid
|Jari Litmanen
|1999/00
|32
|4
|Finnish star, struggled with injuries
|Rivaldo
|2000–2002
|235
|130
|Ballon d’Or 1999, hat-trick vs. Valencia (2000/01)
|Juan Román Riquelme
|2002/03
|42
|6
|Argentina international and midfield maestro
|Ronaldinho
|2003–2008
|207
|94
|Won 2005 Ballon d’Or. Brazil legend
|Lionel Messi
|2008–2021
|778
|672
|10 La Liga titles, 4 UCLs. Greatest No. 10
|Ansu Fati
|2021–2023, 2024/25
|112
|29
|Post-Messi No. 10, now on loan at Monaco
|Lamine Yamal
|2025/26
|106
|25
|Stats till July 2025 (No. 19), set to wear No. 10
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app