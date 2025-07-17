Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

The number 10 shirt holds significant importance in team sports around the world. It carries a great deal of responsibility and is often associated with flair, creativity, and leadership. For some teams, this shirt is even more special than the rest, such is the case with FC Barcelona.

The Spanish heavyweight club has seen some of the greatest players ever to grace the pitch wear its iconic jersey. Legends like Diego Maradona, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and arguably the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, have all worn the number 10 and produced magic for the Catalan club, resulting in numerous individual accolades and titles along the way.