Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

With Yamal turning 18 soon, he is reportedly set to inherit the legendary number 10 shirt, a sign of the immense trust and belief the club has in him for the years to come.

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
The number 10 shirt holds significant importance in team sports around the world. It carries a great deal of responsibility and is often associated with flair, creativity, and leadership. For some teams, this shirt is even more special than the rest, such is the case with FC Barcelona.
 
The Spanish heavyweight club has seen some of the greatest players ever to grace the pitch wear its iconic jersey. Legends like Diego Maradona, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and arguably the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, have all worn the number 10 and produced magic for the Catalan club, resulting in numerous individual accolades and titles along the way.
 
Players of that caliber come once in a generation, and it seems that a new era is upon us. A 17-year-old Spanish prodigy has emerged from Barcelona’s famed academy, taking on defenders with ease and flair. Lamine Yamal has delivered one of the most impressive seasons a teenager has ever had on the biggest stage for FC Barcelona and is already being mentioned in Ballon d'Or conversations.
 
With Yamal turning 18 soon, he is reportedly set to inherit the legendary number 10 shirt, a sign of the immense trust and belief the club has in him for the years to come. Already a champion in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España, Yamal recently added a UEFA Euro title with the Spanish national team to his growing list of achievements. 
 
Here are all the players who had the priviledge to wear the Barcelona number 10 over the years - 
 
Players wear number 10 for FC Barcelona
Player Period Worn Appearances Goals Notable Performances
László Kubala 1950–1961 357 281 Hungarian legend, won 4 La Liga titles and 5 Copas del Generalísimo
Luis Suárez Miramontes 1960/61 176 80 Ballon d’Or winner in 1960, key playmaker
Evaristo de Macedo 1957–1961 114 78 Brazilian forward, scored first hat-trick at Camp Nou
Juan Manuel Asensi 1978/79 396 100 Stats for entire Barça career, wore No. 10 for one season
Diego Maradona 1982–1984 58 38 Argentine legend, won Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup
Gary Lineker 1986–1989 138 52 English striker, number 10 usage less certain
Roberto Fernández 1989/90 58 15 Stats for entire Barça career, limited number 10 data
Josep Guardiola 1991/92 47 0 Wore No. 10 briefly, known for overall career (414 apps, 11 goals)
Guillermo Amor 1992/93 567 89 Stats for entire career, Dream Team stalwart
Hristo Stoichkov 1993/94 48 24 Bulgarian legend, primarily wore No. 8 (341 apps, 162 goals)
Romário 1993–1995 84 53 Brazilian striker, FIFA World Player of the Year 1994
Gheorghe Hagi 1994/95 51 11 Romanian playmaker, struggled to adapt
Jordi Cruyff 1994–1996 54 11 Johan Cruyff’s son, stats for entire career
Ángel Cuéllar 1995/96 15 2 Briefly wore No. 10 in second half of season
Emmanuel Amunike 1996/97 24 1 Nigerian winger, limited impact due to injuries
Giovanni Silva 1996–1999 108 28 Brazilian playmaker, 3 match-winners vs. Real Madrid
Jari Litmanen 1999/00 32 4 Finnish star, struggled with injuries
Rivaldo 2000–2002 235 130 Ballon d’Or 1999, hat-trick vs. Valencia (2000/01)
Juan Román Riquelme 2002/03 42 6 Argentina international and midfield maestro
Ronaldinho 2003–2008 207 94 Won 2005 Ballon d’Or. Brazil legend
Lionel Messi 2008–2021 778 672 10 La Liga titles, 4 UCLs. Greatest No. 10
Ansu Fati 2021–2023, 2024/25 112 29 Post-Messi No. 10, now on loan at Monaco
Lamine Yamal 2025/26 106 25 Stats till July 2025 (No. 19), set to wear No. 10
 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

