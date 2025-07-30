Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona confirm Ter Stegen has undergone successful back surgery

Barcelona confirm Ter Stegen has undergone successful back surgery

The 33-year-old German missed nearly all of last season because of a tendon rupture in his knee, and in 2023 he missed about two months because of another back operation

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen
AP Barcelona
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, the club said.

Barcelona did not say how long Ter Stegen will be sidelined, but the player had said the recovery time would be about three months.

Ter Stegen needed the operation to address persistent lower back problems.

The 33-year-old German missed nearly all of last season because of a tendon rupture in his knee, and in 2023 he missed about two months because of another back operation.

Barcelona added Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garca to its squad last month. Iaki Pea was the team's reserve goalkeeper last season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India football coach announcement on Aug 1; here are top contenders

Portugal's Joao Felix signs for Al Nassrin Saudi, reunites with Ronaldo

AIFF to roll out one-time medical fund for retired football figures

Women's Asian Cup 2026: India to face Japan, Vietnam, Taipei in Group C

AIFF to announce head coach on Aug 1; Constantine and Jamil top contenders

Topics :FC BarcelonaLa Liga

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story