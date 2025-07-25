Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to miss three months due to back injury

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to miss three months due to back injury

Barcelona said Thursday that Ter Stegen will have the surgery next week to address lower back problems

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen
AP Barcelona (Spain)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen will undergo more back surgery and be out of action for about three months.

Barcelona said Thursday that Ter Stegen will have the surgery next week to address lower back problems.

Today is a personally difficult day for me, the goalkeeper said. Physically and athletically, I feel in very good shape, although unfortunately I am not free from pain. After intensive discussions with the FC Barcelona medical team and external experts, the quickest and safest way for me to fully recover is through back surgery.

The 33-year-old Ter Stegen missed nearly all of last season because of a tendon rupture in his knee, and in 2023 he missed about two months because of another back operation.

This time, the doctors believe that about three months will be necessary as a precaution, to avoid any risks, Ter Stegen said. Emotionally, it hurts a lot not being able to support the team during this time. Fortunately, the rehabilitation is manageable and the road back is clear.

Barcelona added Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garca to its squad last month. Iaki Pea was the team's reserve goalkeeper last season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

