AIFF chief Chaubey confirms ISL this season, coach to be named soon

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Thursday assured that the Indian Super League (ISL), which has been put on hold for the time being, will be held this season, though he did not specify on a start date of the top-tier domestic competition.
He also said that a new head coach of the Indian men's senior football team will be appointed within the next 10 days after the technical committee sent three shortlisted candidates to the AIFF executive committee on Wednesday to pick from.
"As AIFF president, I assure you that the league will take place. But time is of the essence, there is international calendar, FIFA windows, home and away matches, so time is a factor," Chaubey told PTI at the sidelines of a press conference hosted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
"If the league doesn't take place, it is not only footballers but the people who are associated with football will be affected. It's thousands of people who will be affected. So, we will put our best effort to ensure that the league happens," said Chaubey who is also a joint secretary of the IOA.
On July 11, ISL organisers FSDL announced that it has put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed with the AIFF in 2010.
ISL normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which time the ISL would be into its third month.
Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA with (FSDL), the apex governing body's commercial partner running the ISL, until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case.
The Supreme Court may pronounce its judgment soon.
"I am not saying it (ISL) will be delayed, we don't know when the decision is coming. And so as and when it comes, definitely the AIFF will take a call, sit with all the stakeholders and ensure that how smoothly these tournaments, including ISL, can be conducted." On the appointment of the national team head coach to succeed Manolo Marquez who mutually parted ways with the AIFF earlier this month, Chaubey said, "I think 10 days from now, if all goes smoothly.
"We will hold executive committee meeting and thereafter the name of the head coach will be announced," he said.
The experienced Anglo-Cypriot Stephen Constantine, Stefan Tarkovic of Slovakia and home-bred Khalid Jamil were among three candidates shortlisted on Wednesday by the technical committee of the AIFF.
Out of the three, Jamil appeared to be the frontrunner to get the job.
The AIFF had invited applications for the top job on July 4 with July 13 as the deadline. It received 170 applications, which included big names like former Liverpool stars Robbie Fowler and Harry Kewell.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
