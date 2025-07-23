Home / Sports / Football News / Crystal Palace takes UEFA to court over Conference League demotion

Crystal Palace takes UEFA to court over Conference League demotion

The Switzerland-based CAS confirmed Tuesday that the Premier League club had filed an appeal against European soccer's governing body

Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Crystal Palace has taken its fight with UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by lodging an appeal against its demotion to the third-tier Conference League next season.

The Switzerland-based CAS confirmed Tuesday that the Premier League club had filed an appeal against European soccer's governing body. An expedited process will produce a decision no later than Aug. 11, the court said.

Palace secured qualification to the second-tier Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season its first major trophy in 120 years of existence. But UEFA demoted Palace after finding it in breach of multi-club ownership regulations because of its ties to French club Lyon through American businessman John Textor.

Textor had a 43% stake in Palace and owns Lyon outright. UEFA rules state that clubs can be barred from its competitions if owners have decisive influence over two teams that have qualified.

While Textor only had limited decision-making at Palace, UEFA deemed his involvement with Lyon which qualified for the Europa League breached multi-club ownership rules. Textor has since agreed to sell his Palace stake to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

CAS said Palace's appeal was also against Nottingham Forest, which was promoted from the Conference League to the Europa League, and Lyon.

Palace's appeal asks for either Forest's or Lyon's qualification to the competition be rejected.

The multi-club ownership rules are designed to protect soccer from the integrity risks of owners controlling numerous teams. The models are becoming more commonplace, with Manchester City being part of a group of clubs spread across the globe.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has described Palace's demotion as a terrible injustice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adil Rami blasts Lamine Yamal over Ronaldo handshake, parties, and bling

Gautam Gambhir, Amorim discuss team vs player adaptation in Manchester

Marcus Rashford in Barcelona to finalize loan move from Manchester United

Women's Euros 2025: Germany running out of defenders to face Spain

Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals with historic milestone

Topics :footballUefa Champions League

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story