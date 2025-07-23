Crystal Palace takes UEFA to court over Conference League demotion

Crystal Palace has taken its fight with UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by lodging an appeal against its demotion to the third-tier Conference League next season.

The Switzerland-based CAS confirmed Tuesday that the Premier League club had filed an appeal against European soccer's governing body. An expedited process will produce a decision no later than Aug. 11, the court said.

Palace secured qualification to the second-tier Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season its first major trophy in 120 years of existence. But UEFA demoted Palace after finding it in breach of multi-club ownership regulations because of its ties to French club Lyon through American businessman John Textor.

Textor had a 43% stake in Palace and owns Lyon outright. UEFA rules state that clubs can be barred from its competitions if owners have decisive influence over two teams that have qualified. While Textor only had limited decision-making at Palace, UEFA deemed his involvement with Lyon which qualified for the Europa League breached multi-club ownership rules. Textor has since agreed to sell his Palace stake to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. CAS said Palace's appeal was also against Nottingham Forest, which was promoted from the Conference League to the Europa League, and Lyon. Palace's appeal asks for either Forest's or Lyon's qualification to the competition be rejected.