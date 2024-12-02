Bayern confirms Harry Kane sidelined 'for now' with hamstring strain

Bayern Munich says Harry Kane has strained his right hamstring and will be out for the time being.

Kane went off after signalling to the bench in the 33rd minute of Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the German Klassiker on Saturday.

Bayern said Sunday that a scan confirmed the England captain picked up a minor muscle strain in his right hamstring and didn't indicate how long he is likely to spend on the sidelines.

Kane's injury comes ahead of a busy run of games for Bayern, which plays six games in the next three weeks before the winter break, starting with a tricky German Cup game on Tuesday at home to defending champion Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane has continued his proflic form with 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga games for the 33-time national champion this season, with 20 goals across all competitions.

Overall, he has 64 goals in 64 matches for the Bavarian powerhouse since joining last season from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The 31-year-old is England's record scorer with 69 goals.