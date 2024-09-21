Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal live time (IST), streaming

The top two teams of the Premier League are set to clash in a Super Sunday showdown at the Etihad Stadium on September 22. High-flying Manchester City will face a tough challenge against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who are chasing the defending champions despite having played only three games this season.

Erling Haaland's fine form will pose a challenge for Saliba and Gabriel, who will be looking to halt his goalscoring streak on the night. The absence of skipper Martin Ødegaard will surely hurt Arsenal, but they will find a way to come at City with full force. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Head to head

Although Manchester City has dominated recently, Arsenal holds the advantage in their historical head-to-head record. Out of 50 encounters, Arsenal has secured 23 victories, while City has won 17, with 10 matches ending in a draw.

Manchester City team news

Defender Nathan Aké is ruled out for a few weeks, and Manuel Akanji might start alongside Ruben Dias, with Pep giving game time to all players. Ilkay Gündogan might return to the starting eleven alongside Rodri, despite Mateo Kovačić's run of games for the Cityzens.

Arsenal team news

The absence of skipper Martin Ødegaard due to an ankle injury means that the trio of Jorginho, Partey, and Rice will form the midfield at the Etihad.

The defence remains intact for Arsenal, while the attack is expected to be led by Kai Havertz.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Players to watch out for

For City, all eyes will be on Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland as he attempts to reach double digits this season in the golden boot race.

Arsenal will rely on Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka to deliver once again for the Gunners as they face a challenging City side that is not accustomed to conceding many goals, especially at home.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Predicted Playing XI

Manchester City Playing XI (Probables):

Ederson (GK), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Gündogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Arsenal FC Playing XI (Probables):

Raya (GK), White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Havertz, Partey, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Live Match Time (IST), Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will Manchester City vs Arsenal be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, September 22.

What time will Manchester City vs Arsenal start in India?

The match between Manchester City and Arsenal will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal be available in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.