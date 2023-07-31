Home / Sports / Football News / Biggest kit deal in EPL history: Man Utd, Adidas extend p'ship by 10 years

Biggest kit deal in EPL history: Man Utd, Adidas extend p'ship by 10 years

The 900 million pounds ($1.15 billion) deal has renewed the English club's partnership with its German kit supplier for 10 more years

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manchester United kit sponsorship deal with Adidas. Photo: Man Utd Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The signing of a $1.1 billion deal with Adidas on Monday has made Manchester United (Mn Utd) the club with biggest kit sponsorship deal in English Premier League (EPL) history. Man Utd surpassed the $96 million per season deal it had with the German manufacturers till the last season. 

This 900 million pounds ($1.15 billion) deal has renewed the English club’s partnership with its German kit supplier for 10 more years. With this deal, the Red Devils have surged ahead of the rest of the club in terms of earnings from kit sponsorship. The nearest rivals are Manchester City who have an $85 million per year agreement with another German kit manufacturer- Puma. 

"The new deal increases the focus on the Manchester United women's team since their reintroduction in 2018," Reuters quoted United as saying in a joint press release with Adidas.

United and Adiadas had come together during the 2015-16 season after a gap of 23 years. 

Biggest kit sponsorship deals in EPL 

Top five clubs with highest earnings from kit sposnorship in EPL
EPL Club Kit
Manufacturer		 Deal amount per month
million pounds (dollars)
     
Manchester United Adidas 90 (110)
Manchester City Puma 65 (83.6)
Liverpool Nike 60 (77.1)
Arsenal Adidas 60 (77.1)
Chelsea Nike 60 (77.1)

Manchester United’s progress

It is surprising to see such lucrative deals still being offered to the 'Men in Red' after their poor showing in the EPL as well as other competitions that include the Uefa Champions League, FA Cup and the League Cup. 

In the last 10 seasons, the team from Manchester has been unable to win the EPL with its best finish being a distant second to eventual champions in 2017-18 as well as 2020-21. 

The team has seen eight managerial changes with two of them ending in the caretaker taking over to see through the season, since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012-13 season. 

The 20-team Premier League winners, three-time Uefa Champions League winners and holders of 12 FA Cup titles have managed to win only four trophies in the last 10 seasons. It includes one title in Europa League, one in FA Cup and two in League Cup. 
 
Manchester United’s Last 10 years' performance in various competitions

Year EPL FA Cup Uefa CL League Cup
         
2013-14 7th Round 3 Last eight Semi- Final
2014-15 4th Round 6 DNQ Round 2
2015-16 5th Winners Group stage Round 4
2016-17 6th Round 6 DNQ (won Europa League) Winners
2017-18 2nd 2nd place Last 16 Round 5
2018-19 6th Round 6 Last 8 Round 3
2019-20 3rd Semi-Final DNQ- (Europa League SF) Semi- Final
2020-21 2nd Round 6 Group stage (Europa League 2nd) Semi-Final
2021-22 6th Round 4 Last 16 Round 3
2022-23 3rd 2nd place Last 8 Winners

Also Read

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028

US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

Messi's Instagram post offers hope to his fans about World Cup 2026

Manchester United renews Adidas partnership by 10 yrs in deal of over $1 bn

Violence has taken away my house, everything we had: Indian footballer

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward

Financial rule-break: UEFA bans Juventus, fines Chelsea 10 million euros

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester UnitedadidasBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story