Biggest kit deal in EPL history: Man Utd, Adidas extend p'ship by 10 years

The signing of a $1.1 billion deal with Adidas on Monday has made Manchester United (Mn Utd) the club with biggest kit sponsorship deal in English Premier League (EPL) history. Man Utd surpassed the $96 million per season deal it had with the German manufacturers till the last season.

This 900 million pounds ($1.15 billion) deal has renewed the English club’s partnership with its German kit supplier for 10 more years. With this deal, the Red Devils have surged ahead of the rest of the club in terms of earnings from kit sponsorship. The nearest rivals are Manchester City who have an $85 million per year agreement with another German kit manufacturer- Puma.





United and Adiadas had come together during the 2015-16 season after a gap of 23 years.



Biggest kit sponsorship deals in EPL



Top five clubs with highest earnings from kit sposnorship in EPL EPL Club Kit

Manufacturer Deal amount per month

million pounds (dollars) Manchester United Adidas 90 (110) Manchester City Puma 65 (83.6) Liverpool Nike 60 (77.1) Arsenal Adidas 60 (77.1) Chelsea Nike 60 (77.1) "The new deal increases the focus on the Manchester United women's team since their reintroduction in 2018," Reuters quoted United as saying in a joint press release with Adidas.United and Adiadas had come together during the 2015-16 season after a gap of 23 years.

Manchester United’s progress

It is surprising to see such lucrative deals still being offered to the 'Men in Red' after their poor showing in the EPL as well as other competitions that include the Uefa Champions League, FA Cup and the League Cup.

In the last 10 seasons, the team from Manchester has been unable to win the EPL with its best finish being a distant second to eventual champions in 2017-18 as well as 2020-21.

The team has seen eight managerial changes with two of them ending in the caretaker taking over to see through the season, since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012-13 season.

The 20-team Premier League winners, three-time Uefa Champions League winners and holders of 12 FA Cup titles have managed to win only four trophies in the last 10 seasons. It includes one title in Europa League, one in FA Cup and two in League Cup.

