Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward

With Kylian Mbappe not interested in Al-Hilal's big money, the latest club to enter to sign the French Superstar is Premier League Chelsea.

According to a Daily Record report, Todd Boehly-owned Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal to bring Mbappe to the Premier League.

Why Chelsea's move is unexpected?

Chelsea have spent 500 million euros on players in the last two transfer windows and need to recoup some cash. However, after making some crucial sales in the current summer window, they could come up with a big bid for Mbappe.

Are any other Premier League clubs interested in Mbappe?

According to media reports, Liverpool are the other Premier League which want to obtain the services of the 2018 World Cup-winning player.

Why Mbappe could move to Liverpool?

Mbappe has praised Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp in the past, and his mother, Fayza Lamari - his agent - is a Liverpool fan.

Last year, Mbappe revealed that he briefly chatted with Liverpool before moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco.

"We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club, and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco, I met them. It's a big club."

According to a report in Mirror, Liverpool, owned by Fenway Sports Group, are in talks with PSG over a one-year loan move for 24-year-old Mbappe.