Home / Sports / Football News / Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward

According to a Daily Record report, Todd Boehly-owned Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal to bring Mbappe to the Premier League.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last year, Mbappe revealed that he briefly chatted with Liverpool before moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in 2018.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With Kylian Mbappe not interested in Al-Hilal's big money, the latest club to enter to sign the French Superstar is Premier League Chelsea.

According to a Daily Record report, Todd Boehly-owned Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal to bring Mbappe to the Premier League. 

Why Chelsea's move is unexpected?

Chelsea have spent 500 million euros on players in the last two transfer windows and need to recoup some cash. However, after making some crucial sales in the current summer window, they could come up with a big bid for Mbappe.

Are any other Premier League clubs interested in Mbappe?

According to media reports, Liverpool are the other Premier League which want to obtain the services of the 2018 World Cup-winning player.

Why Mbappe could move to Liverpool?

Mbappe has praised Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp in the past, and his mother, Fayza Lamari - his agent - is a Liverpool fan.

Last year, Mbappe revealed that he briefly chatted with Liverpool before moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco. 

"We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club, and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco, I met them. It's a big club."

According to a report in Mirror, Liverpool, owned by Fenway Sports Group, are in talks with PSG over a one-year loan move for 24-year-old Mbappe.

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

Mbappe transfer news: Why PSG forward not willing to meet Al Hilal?

Is Mbappe going to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal offers 300 million euros to PSG

Indian football teams at Asian Games: Here's how they have performed so far

India had the chance to host Lionel Messi's Argentina but not enough funds

Financial rule-break: UEFA bans Juventus, fines Chelsea 10 million euros

Juventus banned from UEFA Conference League 2023-24 for violating rules

Football transfers: Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Saudi's Al-Ahli

Asian Games: With Chhetri and Stimac at helm, AIFF hopes for strong showing

Manipur violence: How beautiful game suffers in India's football nursery

Topics :ChelseaLiverpool Football Clubfootball

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story