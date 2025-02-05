Birthday boy Ronaldo proclaims himself 'best footballer in history'

As Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 40th birthday, he remains as confident and self-assured as ever, reflecting the mindset that has propelled him throughout his legendary career. The former Real Madrid star, now playing in Saudi Arabia, will celebrate his 40th on Wednesday, and he has no doubt in his mind about his place in football history.

Ronaldo on being the greatest

In an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta, Ronaldo boldly proclaimed, *"I am the greatest scorer in history."* The Portuguese icon further emphasized his exceptional abilities, saying, "Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers, I am the most complete player who has ever existed."

ALSO READ: Winter transfer deadline: Rashford shifts to Villa; Nico, Omar joins City Ronaldo went on to highlight his versatility, stating, "I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I am fast, I am strong, I jump... I have never seen anyone better than me."

Ronaldo holds numerous records in men's international soccer, including the most appearances (217) and the most goals (135). His continued dominance in the sport has made him a household name, and he has often reiterated that he believes he will retire as the greatest player in football history.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate

While Ronaldo has frequently praised Lionel Messi , he has never shied away from asserting his own superiority in the ongoing debate over who is the best. In past discussions, he acknowledged Messi’s brilliance but ultimately stood firm in his own belief that he surpasses everyone else.

Ronaldo's most recent comments have sparked reactions within the football community. Javier Mascherano, a former teammate of Messi and now his coach at Inter Miami, responded to Ronaldo’s words by stating, *"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano and I don’t have to analyze his opinions. It's what he thinks. I have my own thoughts, and it isn’t that."*