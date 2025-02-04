Winter transfer deadline: Rashford shifts to Villa; Nico, Omar joins City

The January transfer window, also known as the winter transfer window of football, usually sees minimal signing action by big clubs, as they more often than not finalise their squads before the start of the season. It typically serves as an offloading period for players unlikely to receive playtime for the rest of the campaign. However, the 2025 winter transfer window saw big clubs—including English and European champions Manchester City, French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa—sign multiple talents after a struggling start to the season. Meanwhile, a rejuvenated Barcelona under Hansi Flick received a massive boost in their player registration battle with La Liga.

The Saudi Pro League, which has been the biggest beneficiary of these transfers in recent years, also witnessed big names like Neymar and Jordan Henderson leaving the league.

Manchester City sign Nico as hopeful Rodri replacement

Manchester City, the four-time defending Premier League champions, made a late swoop for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez, securing the 22-year-old for a reported $ 61.8 million. The club, known for its calculated transfer moves in the off-season, took an aggressive approach this January after a difficult first half of the campaign.

City’s spending in the window exceeded USD 200 million, with key signings including Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush ($ 73 million) and defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vítor Reis ($ 77 million combined). Additionally, Christian McFarlane, an 18-year-old left-back, joined from New York City FC, while long-time captain Kyle Walker left for AC Milan.

The arrival of Gonzalez strengthens City’s midfield, particularly after Rodri, the reigning Ballon d’Or holder, was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury. With a 15-point deficit behind league leaders Liverpool and a tough Champions League draw against defending champions Real Madrid, manager Pep Guardiola will be counting on these reinforcements to salvage the season.

Kvaratskhelia to PSG

After shifting focus to youth and homegrown talent in recent years, Paris Saint-Germain made headlines by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for around $ 72 million. The Georgian forward, known for his dynamic playstyle, is not yet at the level of past PSG superstars like Messi and Neymar but is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

To make room for new arrivals, PSG parted ways with striker Randal Kolo Muani, who was loaned to Juventus, and defender Milan Skriniar, who moved to Fenerbahce. Marco Asensio, another high-profile player, also exited the club on loan.

Villa eyes European glory with Rashford, Asencio on their side

ALSO READ: Haaland rattled by Gabriel and Lewis-Skelly in fierce Arsenal vs City match Aston Villa made significant additions to their squad to boost their European and domestic ambitions. The club secured Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford on loan after he fell out of favour at Old Trafford. Despite interest from top European clubs and Saudi Arabia, where manager Unai Emery hopes to revitalise his form.

Villa also signed former Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio on loan, bringing in a player with Champions League-winning experience to bolster their campaign. With a top-four Premier League finish in sight, these additions could be crucial for Villa’s success.

Al-Hilal terminates Neymar's contract Saudi Arabia’s ambitious football recruitment project faced setback in this transfer window, after Neymar’s departure from Al-Hilal. The Brazilian star, who joined for $ 98 million in 2023, had his contract terminated after playing only seven games due to injury. He has now returned to boyhood club Santos.

Other high-profile exits included Jordan Henderson, who left Al-Ettifaq after just six months to join Ajax, and Portuguese forward Jota, who left Al-Ittihad for Rennes before returning to Celtic.

Despite the departures, Al-Nassr secured Colombian striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for a reported USD 80 million, marking their biggest signing of the window. With Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract expiring at the end of the season, speculation about a big-money Saudi move remains strong.

Barcelona secure important registrations

Rather than chasing new signings, Barcelona’s priority this window was registering two existing players. The club faced issues registering Dani Olmo and Pau Vitor due to La Liga’s salary cap rules.

Barcelona accused the league of imposing unrealistic financial demands, explaining that payments from VIP stadium seating only became available on January 3—after the league’s end-of-year financial deadline. Eventually, Spain’s sports authority intervened, allowing the registration to go through.

Chelsea shines in Women’s football

The January window also saw record-breaking deals in women’s football. U.S. defender Naomi Girma became the first million-dollar player, moving from San Diego Wave to Chelsea. Meanwhile, England’s Keira Walsh left Barcelona to return to the Women’s Super League, further strengthening Chelsea’s squad.