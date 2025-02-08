Ronaldo is actively chasing the milestone of 1000 career goals. Beyond his footballing achievements, his brand value has been continuously soaring. Cristiano Ronaldo, often hailed as one of the greatest athletes in modern sports history, continues to defy expectations at the age of 40. Despite advancing in age, the Portuguese icon remains a dominant force on and off the football field. In 2025, his brand, "CR7," reached a remarkable valuation of 850 million euros, according to a report by *Marca*. Playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia,is actively chasing the milestone of 1000 career goals. Beyond his footballing achievements, his brand value has been continuously soaring.

How much does Ronaldo earn annually? A report by the Portuguese Institute of Administration and Marketing (IPAM) sheds light on the incredible growth of Ronaldo's brand. The 850 million euro valuation is based on 28 factors across six dimensions: income, media presence, social media influence, achievements, social impact, and overall influence. This comprehensive analysis comes from IPAM's Sports Reputation Index. To put this into perspective, Ronaldo's brand was valued at just 24.5 million euros in 2011. Remarkably, since 2020, his brand has grown by an astounding 325%.

The report also highlights Ronaldo's massive earning power. Currently, he earns €200 million annually from his contract with Al Nassr and an additional €150 million from endorsements with global brands like Nike, Tag Heuer, and Louis Vuitton. Furthermore, Ronaldo’s social media influence is unparalleled. He holds the title of the most followed person on social media, with more than 1 billion followers across platforms. Specifically, he boasts 114.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and an impressive 649 million on Instagram, making him the most followed athlete on both platforms.

Ronaldo’s global impact is not limited to social media. The IPAM study also reveals that he generates an average of 22.3 million articles annually across global newspapers and attracts 187 million searches on Google every year. Additionally, he is mentioned in 4,000 books available on Amazon and appears in 63,000 scientific articles, cementing his status as a global icon.

Even at 40, Ronaldo remains full of confidence in his abilities. In a recent interview, he declared, "I am the greatest scorer in history. Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers, I am the most complete player who has ever existed." His achievements both on the field and in his personal brand are a testament to his enduring greatness.