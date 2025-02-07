UEFA Champions League playoffs: Matches to be played on February 11 and 12

The draw for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs was confirmed on Friday, January 31 with the first set of matches being played on February 11 and 12.

In this season's new format, the top eight teams from the 36-team group stage automatically advanced to the round of 16. Meanwhile, teams ranked between ninth and 24th will compete in the knockout play-offs for the chance to secure a place in the next round of the tournament. Defending champions Real take on Manchester City

ALSO READ: What are the new rules in Badminton's proposed 3x15 scoring system? The match between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be one to keep an eye on as well with the winner of that tie eventually taking on Real Madrid or Manchester City later in the Round of 16. One of the most anticipated matchups in the play-offs pits English Premier League champions Manchester City against defending Champions League winners Real Madrid. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the two clubs will meet, and in each of the past three seasons (2022, 2023, and 2024), the team that won the tie went on to claim the Champions League title.

The play-offs will be decided by two-legged knockout ties, with the winners on aggregate advancing to the round of 16, joining the group-stage winners.

Here are the full pairings for the men’s Champions League knockout play-offs taking place on February 11-12:

- Manchester City vs Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium

- Celtic vs Bayern Munich - Celtic Park

- Club Brugge vs Atalanta - Jan Breydel Stadium

- Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund - Estadio José Alvalade

- Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven - Allianz Stadium

- Feyenoord vs AC Milan - De Kuip

- Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain - Stade Francis-Le Blé

- AS Monaco vs Benfica - Stade Louis II

The winners from these two-legged ties will progress to the round of 16, where they will join the eight teams that have already secured their spots by finishing top of their group: Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, and Aston Villa.