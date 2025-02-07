Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup live match time and streaming

Ruud van Nistelrooy will make his return to Old Trafford on Friday evening as his Leicester City team aims to eliminate Manchester United from the FA Cup fourth round.

The former Manchester United legend briefly took interim charge of the club earlier this season before Ruben Amorim's appointment. During his short time in charge, he managed to defeat Leicester twice and now returns as the head coach of the Foxes.

This will mark Leicester’s third visit to Old Trafford this season, having suffered heavy losses in both the Carabao Cup and Premier League, conceding eight goals. After a demoralizing 4-0 loss to Everton last weekend, expectations are low for Leicester.

ALSO READ: Liverpool thrashes Tottenham 4-0 to reach League Cup final vs Newcastle Manchester United had a tough path to the fourth round of the FA Cup, edging out Arsenal in a penalty shootout at the Emirates in January. The defending champions are looking to reach a third consecutive final and are favored to win on Friday, despite recent setbacks.

Manchester United Team News

Manchester United suffered a major setback during Sunday’s loss to Crystal Palace, with Lisandro Martinez sustaining an ACL tear that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Also Read

Recent reports indicate that Luke Shaw has encountered a setback in his recovery and may be out for several more weeks. He is now joined by Jonny Evans and Mason Mount in the injury list.

January signing Patrick Dorgu, who arrived from Lecce for £29.2m, could make his debut against Leicester, while fellow new recruit Ayden Heaven might also be included in the squad.

Leicester City Team news

Leicester saw the return of their starting goalkeeper, Mads Hermansen, from injury over the weekend, though he conceded four goals on his comeback. The 24-year-old had been sidelined for six weeks.

The Foxes are still missing long-term absentees Abdul Fatawu, Ricardo Pereira, and Wilfred Ndidi, although Ndidi is nearing a return.

ALSO READ: Lisandro Martinez to miss remainder of season for Man United due to injury With no midweek fixtures to contend with, Van Nistelrooy is expected to field his strongest lineup at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup playing 11

Manchester United playing 11 (probable): Bayindir; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Leicester City playing 11 (probable): Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Soumare, Winks; Ayew, El Khannous, Reid; Vardy

Key player battles to look out for

Joshua Zirkzee vs Vestergaard: The United striker is struggling for goals at the moment but the Dutch forward did have a good outing against Arsenal in the previous as he converted the winning penalty in the shootout to knock the Gunners out. Vestergaard will be vary of his ball holding abilities and would have to choose when to rush and when to hold back on him.

Jamie Vardy vs Harry Maguire: Leicester's Jamie Vardy is known to give defences a hard time on the pitch and the 38-year-old will surely try to give Maguire a hard time tonight. Maguire has been in good form recently and will try to continue his performances in the heart of the United defence.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup live telecast and live streaming details

When will the FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Leicester City be played?

The FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Leicester City will be played on February 7 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will Manchester United vs Leicester City begin in the FA Cup?

Manchester United vs Leicester City will begin at 1:30 AM IST in the FA Cup.

Where will the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Leicester City be available in India?

The live telecast of the Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup clash will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leicester City be available in India?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.