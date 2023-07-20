Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Women's World Cup: Opening ceremony focused on First Nations

FIFA Women's World Cup: Opening ceremony focused on First Nations

The Women's World Cup opened Thursday with an elaborate greeting from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia

AP Auckland (New Zealand)
FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Women's World Cup opened Thursday with an elaborate greeting from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia.

In a moment intended by FIFA to stress the cultural roots of tournament co-hosts New Zealand and Australia, along with international unity, the roughly 10-minute ceremony focused on groups of people meeting peacefully at the center of Eden Park.

For New Zealand, volunteers held aloft an artistic representation of a giant stingray, which in traditional beliefs is said to have been caught by the demi-god Maui and turned into what has become the country's North Island. A giant rainbow serpent, representing Australia, was likewise held up by the cast and joined the stingray.

Monique Maihi-Pihema, a descendant of the Ngati Whatua Orakei tribe that has the historical rights over Eden Park, where the opening match between New Zealand and Norway took place, sang a traditional calling to welcome the Australians.

The ceremony ended with the official match ball being presented to the United States, the 2019 and 2015 World Cup champions, and 2011 champion Japan, at midfield to represent the Maori koha, a gift to the other 30 competing teams.

The 32 countries were then introduced on the stadium's video screens, while dancers performed a unity routine in costumes inspired by the 32 jerseys that each country will wear. BENEE performed the official song of the tournament, Do It Again, as the ceremony came to a close.

Just before kickoff, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of a deadly shooting that occurred earlier Thursday in downtown Auckland. The shootings were unrelated to the tournament but happened near team hotels.

Also Read

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Crossover: Harmanpreet and co eye Last 8 spot

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players

IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Performers, schedule, all other details

FIFA Women's World Cup: Wilkinson takes New Zealand to 1-0 win over Norway

Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq

Jorge Mas: The billionaire who convinced Messi to pick MLS over Saudi

Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams may get govt clearance - Report

Asian Games 2023: Football coach Igor Stimac's emotional appeal to PM Modi

Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story