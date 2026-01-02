Home / Sports / Football News / Gabon suspends National team and fires staff after Africa Cup failure

Gabon suspends National team and fires staff after Africa Cup failure

Gabon's government appears to have suspended its national soccer team after a disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations and fired its coaching staff.

Gabon football team
Gabon football team
AP Rabat
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Gabon's government appears to have suspended its national soccer team after a disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations and fired its coaching staff.

Gabon failed to win a game at the ongoing tournament.

The country's interim sports minister, Simplice-Dsir Mamboula, reportedly made the announcement on national TV late Wednesday with no time frame on when Gabon would play again. He also said that the government had decided to remove players Pierre merick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecul Manga from the squad.

However, the video clip of Mamboula's declaration was later removed from the social media channels of Gabon Tlvision, and no corresponding statement was published on the government website. 

Aubameyang, the team captain, did not feature in Gabon's final group game against Ivory Coast on Wednesday after returning to his club Marseille with an injury.

The Panthers were already assured of last place and elimination after losing their first two games to Cameroon and Mozambique.

Before Wednesday's final group game, Gabon's president, Brice Oligui Nguema, criticized the team for its performance in Morocco and blamed a lack of method and the application of resources.

Nguema said there was a worrying erosion of patriotic sentiment in the management of sporting affairs, according to broadcaster Gabon 24.

Nguema seized power in a 2023 military coup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We need the long-term plan, not isolation: ISL clubs urge AIFF in letter

End of an ISL chapter: City Group exits Mumbai City FC ownership

Top 10 unforgettable footballing moments that took place in 2025

ISL franchises propose club-led ISL structure, AIFF to remain regulator

Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025' wraps up with grand celebration in Delhi

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story