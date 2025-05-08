Champions League 2024-25 teams in final, date and time (IST), streaming

After an exciting and dramatic set of matches in Europe's biggest club football competition, we have finally got the two teams who will lock horns to conquer Europe in the UEFA Champions League final. Inter Milan and Arsenal/PSG have made their way to the final which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on the 1st of June (According to Indian standard time).

The tournament witnessed some action-packed knockout games, with the defending champions Real Madrid getting knocked out early along with some other heavyweights like Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona on the way to the ultimate clash which will see an Italy vs England/France clash to choose the kings of Europe.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Dembele starts from the bench for PSG vs Arsenal SF clash Competition Stage Matchup Date Time (IST) UEFA Champions League Final Arsenal/PSG vs Inter 1/06/25 00:30:00 While Inter got the better of Spanish giants Barcelona in the first semi-final in a thrilling 7-6 tie over the two legs, the second semi-final between Arsenal and PSG is underway at the moment.

UEFA Champions League final live streaming and telecast details

