Inter vs Barcelona Champions League SF 2nd leg live time IST, streaming

It is time for UEFA Champions League action again as Inter Milan host Barcelona for the 2nd leg of the semi-finals at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan. With the score tied at 3-3 after what was nail-biting 1st leg clash in Spain, the fans are ready for another mouth watering encounter which might exceed the 90 minutes and even go to penalties if needed.

ALSO READ: Will Alejandro Balde play UCL semifinal 2nd leg for Barcelona vs Inter? With both teams not being able to come out with their strongest squads on the night, it will be interesting to see how Inzaghi and Flick field their sides in order to outwit the other for a place in the UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena later in the month.

Inter team news

The 'Nerazzurri' head into the second leg of the Champions League after securing a 1-0 victory in their latest Serie A match, even with a lineup made up mostly of substitutes. This performance demonstrated their ability to make the most of limited chances, as they scored 3 goals from just 3 shots on target, highlighting their clinical efficiency. At home, they have suffered only two defeats in the league, netting 38 goals while conceding just 19.

Inzaghi, during his pre-match press conference, acknowledged the unique talent of Lamine and emphasized the need for a solid defensive strategy to neutralize him. He also took the opportunity to praise Flick's coaching abilities and his impressive accomplishments. When asked about the final they lost, Inzaghi chose not to discuss it and instead focused on the upcoming match.

When it comes to the starting lineup, the main uncertainties revolve around Pavard and Lautaro. However, it appears that only the Argentine forward will be fit to feature. Pavard has suffered a setback in his recovery and hasn't regained fitness in time, meaning Bisseck is expected to start in central defense. Meanwhile, Lautaro, who was initially a major doubt, is now likely to start and partner with Thuram up front.

Also Read

Barcelona team news

Barcelona has a golden chance to reach their first Champions League final since their 2015 triumph over Juventus. Surpassing expectations, the team is currently leading La Liga by four points and has already secured the domestic Cup and Super Cup titles.

ALSO READ: Lewandowski returns in Barcelona squad for Champions League semi vs Inter Lamine Yamal is expected to play a crucial role, but Raphinha—who has 12 goals and 8 assists—has been especially impactful in the UCL campaign. Ahead of the second leg, coach Hansi Flick emphasized the importance of enjoyment, fan engagement, and defensive improvements. While he didn’t reveal much about the lineup, he confirmed Lewandowski won’t start. Expected changes include Íñigo Martínez at left-back and Eric García on the right. Fermín may also be introduced in the midfield setup.

Inter vs Barcelona starting 11 (probable)

Inter starting 11 (probable): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczesny; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran

UEFA Champions League semi-final: Inter vs Barcelona 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona will be played on May 7 (according to Indian standard time).

What time will the UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona begin on May 6?

The UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona will start at 12:30 AM IST (May 7).

What will be the venue for the UCL semi-final match between Inter and Barcelona?

TheSan Siro Stadium in Milan will host the UCL semi-final match between Inter and Barcelona.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL semi-final between Inter and Barcelona will be available on the SonyLIV app.