Home / Sports / Football News / INT vs BAR: VAR Drama strikes as Yamal's penalty overturned in UCL semis

The referee indicated that the foul occurred just outside the area, thus awarding a free kick instead of a penalty.

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:12 AM IST
The UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona at the San Siro stadium featured a controversial moment when a penalty initially awarded to Barcelona’s winger Lamine Yamal was overturned by VAR and changed to a free kick just outside the penalty area.
Yamal was brought down by Inter’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan right on the edge of the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. However, following protests from the Inter players and a subsequent VAR review, the decision was reversed. The referee indicated that the foul occurred just outside the area, thus awarding a free kick instead of a penalty.
 
With the score tied at 2-2 on the night and 5-5 on aggregate in the second half, the decision could prove to be a major talking point, especially if the result doesn’t go in Barcelona’s favour.
Topics :Football NewsUefa Champions LeagueFC Barcelona

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:11 AM IST

