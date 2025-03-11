Champions League 2025: Liverpool vs PSG live match time and streaming

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are ready to host PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match at Anfield on Wednesday, March 12. The Reds have continued to secure victories this season despite unconvincing performances, prioritising results over style. The Premier League leader endured a challenging match against Southampton but still emerged with a win. Reflecting on the performance, Harvey Elliott emphasised that winning was the priority, even if it meant "winning dirty." He highlighted that great teams find ways to succeed in difficult moments and expressed confidence in Liverpool’s resilience.

Liverpool now face a crucial period in their pursuit of a treble, with a League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday. Elliott described this stretch as "four finals," referring to the tough fixtures against PSG, Southampton, an upcoming midweek game, and the final itself. He stressed the importance of maintaining energy and focus as the squad push for more silverware.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: When does the 2nd leg of pre-quarters begin? Earlier in the week, Arne Slot’s side pulled off a stunning victory against PSG despite being under relentless pressure. Liverpool managed just two shots on target compared to PSG’s 28, but Elliott’s late goal secured the win. The result ended PSG’s 10-match winning streak and marked their first defeat since November.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool reinforced their title credentials with a comeback win against Southampton over the weekend, coming through the match unscathed. However, Cody Gakpo remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and his availability for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against PSG is uncertain.

Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, and Joe Gomez are all ruled out for this crucial second-leg fixture. Arne Slot may opt for the same starting XI that secured victory in Paris, though Harvey Elliott, fresh off his match-winning goal in the first leg, will be hoping to earn a spot in the lineup.

PSG team news

PSG enter the second leg without any injury or suspension concerns. Luis Enrique rotated his squad in their dominant 4-1 win over Rennes at the weekend, giving starts to Gonçalo Ramos, Lee Kang-In, Désiré Doué, and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

With his key players well-rested, Enrique may stick with the same XI that started the first leg—a game in which PSG were unfortunate to suffer defeat despite dominating large spells.

Key player battles to look out for

Dembélé vs Van Dijk: The French forward is in good form and will be up against Liverpool's Dutch defensive wall. Liverpool's defence has been splendid this season, and not many players have been able to score easily against them. However, the French forward will be keeping Van Dijk busy all night.

Mendes vs Mohamed Salah: The Liverpool forward is in red-hot form this season and is finding a way to score almost every time he steps on the pitch. The Portuguese full-back will have to be at his best to stop the Egyptian winger on the night.

Liverpool vs PSG starting 11

Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Díaz.

PSG starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabián, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Barcola.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 Liverpool vs PSG 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG be played?

The second leg of the UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG will be played on March 12.

What time will the UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG begin on March 12?

The UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG will start at 1:30 AM (March 12).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL round of 16 between Liverpool and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app.