Monday, March 10, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League 2025: When does the 2nd leg of pre-quarters begin?

Champions League 2025: When does the 2nd leg of pre-quarters begin?

The live streaming of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League is set to resume with the second leg of the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 11, as 16 teams battle to secure a place in the final eight of the competition.
 
Under the latest format of the UEFA Champions League, eight teams, including Liverpool and FC Barcelona, qualified directly for the pre-quarterfinals after the group stage. Meanwhile, eight others, including defending champions Real Madrid, had to win their round-of-16 play-off matches to advance to the next round.
 
Despite the new format, the rules from the pre-quarterfinal stage onwards remain unchanged. Each two-legged tie will be decided based on the highest aggregate score across both legs. Previously, if the aggregate score was tied, the team with more away goals would progress. However, UEFA abolished this rule last season—now, if the aggregate score is level, the match will proceed to extra time, followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.
 
 
Champions League 2025: Round-of-16 aggregate scores after the first leg

Also Read

Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller

Bayern and Leverkusen lose in Bundesliga ahead of Champions League clash

Harry Kane

Bayern's Harry Kane ends 4-game scoring drought with 2 goals vs Leverkusen

PSG vs LIV

Halftime screamer: PSG's Luis Campos rages at match referee in tunnel

Mo Salah, Liverpool

Champions League: Liverpool get late win vs PSG; 10-man Barca beat Benfica

Manuel Neuer

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures himself while celebrating a goal

  • Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool FC
  • Club Brugge KV 1-3 Aston Villa FC
  • Real Madrid CF 2-1 Atlético de Madrid
  • PSV Eindhoven 1-7 Arsenal FC
  • Feyenoord Rotterdam 0-2 Inter Milan
  • FC Bayern München 3-0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille OSC
  • SL Benfica 0-1 FC Barcelona
Champions League 2025: Round-of-16 second leg full schedule 
Date & Time (IST) Match Venue
Tue, 12 Mar, 11:15 PM FC Barcelona vs SL Benfica Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona
Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Inter Milan vs Feyenoord Rotterdam San Siro, Milan
Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Liverpool FC vs Paris Saint-Germain Anfield, Liverpool
Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Bayern München BayArena, Leverkusen
Wed, 12 Mar, 11:15 PM Lille OSC vs Borussia Dortmund Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
Thu, 13 Mar, 1:30 AM Aston Villa FC vs Club Brugge KV Villa Park, Birmingham
Thu, 13 Mar, 1:30 AM Arsenal FC vs PSV Eindhoven Emirates Stadium, London
Thu, 13 Mar, 1:30 AM Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

Champions League 2025 pre-quarterfinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When does the second leg of the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals begin? 
The second leg of the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals will begin on Tuesday, March 11, with a match between FC Barcelona and Benfica.
 
When will Liverpool play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals? 
Liverpool will play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, March 12.
 
When will Real Madrid play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals? 
Real Madrid will play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals against Atlético de Madrid on Thursday, March 13.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches in India? 
The live telecast of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches in India? 
The live streaming of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

More From This Section

Bruno Fernandes

Late strike from Bruno denied as Arsenal play out 1-1 draw with Man United

Football, soccer

Napoli stays in title hunt with win over Fiorentina, Atalanta stuns Juve

Football, soccer

Lyon coach Fonseca watch from stands impact subs deliver 2-0 win over Nice

Real Madrid

Madrid beat Vallecano 2-1 to move level with Barcelona in La Liga table

Manchester City

Nottingham Forest beats ailing Man City 1-0; On track for UCL spots

Topics : Uefa Champions League FC Barcelona Paris Saint Germain Liverpool Football Club Real Madrid football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon