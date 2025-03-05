Champions League 2025: PSG vs Liverpool live match time and streaming

Paris Saint-Germain is set to host one of the most anticipated clashes of the Champions League Round of 16, as they welcome Premier League giants Liverpool for the first leg of their fierce two-legged tie on Wednesday night.

The Reds may have topped the group stage, but their reward is anything but easy. Standing in their way is a PSG side that has been a juggernaut, winning 19 of their last 20 matches across all competitions. Their incredible form was on full display at the weekend as they ruthlessly dismantled Lille, extending their winning streak to a remarkable ten games.

Yet, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Luis Enrique’s men, who had to scrape through the group phase, relying on back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Stuttgart just to secure their spot. But their commanding 5-0 victory over Brest in the playoffs has set the stage for this highly anticipated showdown.

Meanwhile, Liverpool enters the contest after a rare weekend off, courtesy of a stunning FA Cup exit to Plymouth. But their schedule has been grueling, with three demanding Premier League matches in just seven days. Despite this, the Reds remain a force to be reckoned with, currently holding a commanding 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while PSG leads Ligue 1 by the same margin.

PSG Team news

PSG emerged from their weekend victory over Lille without any injury concerns, meaning Enrique is likely to have a fully fit squad at his disposal for the first leg.

The PSG manager may make a few alterations from their recent win. Willian Pacho is expected to partner Marquinhos in central defense, replacing Lucas Beraldo, while Vitinha is set to start in midfield, with Desire Doue moving forward into the attack.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has quickly settled in Paris, and we can anticipate the Georgian playmaker making a significant impact from the bench on Wednesday.

Liverpool Team news

The visitors will be without a couple of players on Wednesday night, with defenders Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley unavailable. As a result, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate are guaranteed starting spots in the lineup.

Amara Nallo, who was never expected to feature in Paris, is still suspended following a red card in Eindhoven on Matchday 8 of the league phase. Tyler Morton is also sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Cody Gakpo could make his way back into the starting XI after a few substitute appearances following a minor injury. Luis Diaz may be deployed in attack, with Diogo Jota potentially making way on the bench.

Key player battles to look out for

Mendes vs Mohd Salah: The Liverpool is in red hot form this season and is finding a way to find the back of the net almost every time he steps on the pitch. The Portuguese full back will have to be at his best to stop the Egyptian winger on the night.

Dembele vs Van Dijk: The French forward is also in good form at the moment and will be up against the Dutch wall for Liverpool. Liverpool's defence has been splendid this season and not many players have been able to find the net easily against them. However, the French forward will be keeping Van Dijk busy all night.

PSG vs Liverpool starting 11

PSG starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Barcola.

Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 PSG vs Liverpool 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL Round of 16 between PSG and Liverpool be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL Round of 16 between PSG and Liverpool will be played on March 5.

What time will the UCL Round of 16 between PSG and Liverpool begin on March 5?

The UCL Round of 16 betweenPSG and Liverpool will start at 1:30 AM (Mar 6).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 between PSG and Liverpool be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 between PSG and Liverpool will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 between PSG and Liverpool be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 between PSG and Liverpool will be available on the SonyLIV app.