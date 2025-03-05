Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live matches today and live streaming

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live matches today and live streaming

The live streaming of the 2nd round of UCL Round of 16 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.

UCL Round of 16

UCL Round of 16

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the first round of matches in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, the final batch of first-leg clashes are set to take place tonight in Europe’s premier club competition. The spotlight is on heavyweights PSG and Liverpool, who will face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. 
 
Additionally, Bayern Munich and Barcelona will also be in action, with Bayern taking on Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona facing Benfica. These matches are crucial, as an early advantage in the first leg can significantly boost a team’s confidence heading into the second leg. With so much at stake, both clubs will be looking to secure a vital win or at least an important away goal. 
 
 
The Round of 16 is often where the competition gets intense, and tonight’s matchups are sure to deliver plenty of drama as teams look to take one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals. 
 
Here are all the matches being played in UCL tonight: 
Date Time (IST) Match
05/03/25 23:15:00 Feyenoord vs Inter
05/03/25 01:30:00 Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
05/03/25 01:30:00 Benfica vs Barcelona
05/03/25 01:30:00 PSG vs Liverpool

Also Read

UCL Round of 16

Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Atletico live time and streaming

UCL Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live match timings and live streaming

UCL Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw Highlights: Real Madrid to play Atletico Madrid in Ro16

UCL Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 full schedule, live time and streaming

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Full list of qualified teams

 
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg matches live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the 2nd round of UCL Round of 16 matches be played?
 
The 2nd round of 1st leg UCL Round of 16 ties will be played on March 5.
 
What time will the 2nd round of 1st leg UCL Round of 16 ties begin on March 5?
 
The 2nd round of 1st leg UCL Round of 16 ties will start from 11:15 PM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 matches  will be available on the SonyLIV app.

More From This Section

FIFA World Cup

FIFA unveils Miami's sonic ID for 2026 World Cup celebrating diversity

FA Cup

FA Cup: Manchester United vs Fulham live match time and live streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo-led Al Nasser looking to seal Asian Champions League glory

Manchester City

Man City thrash Plymouth Argyle 3-1 to book their place in FA Cup Q/F

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

La Liga: Atletico secures top spot in table after Real goes down vs Betis

Topics : Uefa Champions League football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon