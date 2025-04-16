Champions League 2025 Q/F: Inter vs Bayern live match time and streaming

Inter Milan will clash with Bayern Munich in the second leg of their 2024–25 Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, April 17, at the San Siro in Milan. Inter will fancy their chances of a win as they take the field for the second leg at their home ground with a 2-1 lead after the first leg.

Inter will head into the second leg on a 14-match unbeaten run at San Siro in the Champions League — currently the longest ongoing streak in the competition — after ending Bayern's 22-game home run last week.

With 12 games unbeaten across all competitions and a convincing 3-1 win over Cagliari at the weekend, Simone Inzaghi’s side are in formidable form. Another treble is within reach, and simply avoiding defeat this midweek would secure their place in the semi-finals, just ahead of their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against AC Milan next Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head in UCL

UEFA Champions League, with Bayern winning four matches, Inter winning two, and one encounter ending in a draw. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have clashed seven times in the, with Bayern winning four matches, Inter winning two, and one encounter ending in a draw.

Inter Milan team news

Also Read

Simone Inzaghi made some rotations at the weekend, resting key players like Marcus Thuram, Alessandro Bastoni, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the crucial second leg.

Mehdi Taremi returned to the bench after recovering from a muscle injury, while Kristjan Asllani is back from European suspension, though both are expected to start among the substitutes.

Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries remain unavailable due to injury. At left wing-back, Inzaghi faces a selection dilemma with Federico Dimarco now fully fit but Carlos Augusto in excellent form.

Bayern Munich team news

Jamal Musiala has been ruled out for the rest of the season, which could see Raphael Guerreiro continue in the number 10 role after impressing off the bench against Dortmund. Despite Thomas Müller's goal last week, he may again start on the bench.

Young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will continue in goal with Manuel Neuer's return pushed back to late April. Bayern’s defence remains depleted, with Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Hiroki Ito all sidelined.

In attack, Serge Gnabry is pushing for a starting role after scoring off the bench last weekend, but Vincent Kompany is expected to stick with Leroy Sané, with Kingsley Coman also an option.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich starting 11 (probable)

Inter Milan starting 11 (probable): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Bayern Munich starting 11 (probable): Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Dier, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Olise; Kane

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals: Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich be played?

The second leg of the UCL quarter-finals between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will be played on April 17.

What time will the UCL quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich begin on April 17?

The UCL quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 17).

What will be the venue for the UCL quarter-final match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich?

The San Siro in Milan will host the UCL quarter-final match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will be available on the SonyLIV app.