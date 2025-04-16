Champions League 2025 Q/F: Madrid vs Arsenal live match time and streaming

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 semifinals: Qualified teams, date, live streaming Real Madrid host Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, April 16, for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025 quarterfinal, with kickoff at 12:30 AM IST (April 17). The defending champions face a daunting task, needing to overturn a 3-0 first-leg defeat suffered at the Emirates. Carlo Ancelotti’s side enters the clash on shaky form, with just one win in their last four matches—a narrow 1-0 win over Alaves.

Madrid were outplayed by Arsenal and previously needed penalties to edge Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Yet, their European pedigree is unmatched. The 15-time champions are no strangers to magical comebacks, famously turning around a 5-3 aggregate deficit in the final minutes against Manchester City in 2022. Arsenal, meanwhile, are eyeing their first semifinal in over a decade and will be looking to finish the job in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Head-to-head in UCL

Real Madrid and Arsenal have clashed three times in the UEFA Champions League, with Madrid winning one, Arsenal winning one, and one ending in a draw.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid welcomed back Dani Ceballos from injury and Aurelien Tchouameni, who is eligible again after serving a suspension in the first leg. However, they will be without Eduardo Camavinga, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Defensive concerns persist for Carlo Ancelotti, with Ferland Mendy listed as questionable and both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao confirmed as unavailable. Despite an underwhelming showing in London, Ancelotti is expected to stick with his elite attacking quartet of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid look to assert dominance at the Bernabéu.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal continue to grapple with injury concerns heading into the decisive second leg against Real Madrid. While Bukayo Saka made a successful return from a long-term injury in the first leg and also featured in the weekend clash against Brentford, doubts persist around the availability of key midfielders. Thomas Partey, who was a potential starter, remains questionable due to lingering fitness issues, and Jorginho is also a doubt. Defensive midfielder Riccardo Calafiori, who was initially hopeful for a return, has now been ruled out along with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Magalhaes—all of whom are sidelined for the remainder of the season. Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, still regaining full match fitness after a knee injury, is expected to feature again in Arteta’s backline.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal starting 11 (probable)

Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Raul Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Rodrygo, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Real Madrid vs Arsenal 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be played on April 16.

What time will the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal begin on April 16?

The UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 17).

What will be the venue for the UCL quarterfinal match between Real Madrid and Arsenal?

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid will host the UCL quarterfinal match between Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app.