Chelsea capped off a rollercoaster season with silverware, storming back in the second half to defeat Real Betis 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday in Wroclaw, Poland. While the Conference League isn't the most coveted of UEFA's competitions, the triumph still marks a significant milestone for the London club — its first trophy under American ownership and a historic sweep of all four major UEFA titles. The win also arrived just days after Chelsea sealed a top-four Premier League finish and a return to the Champions League, signalling a potential turning point under manager Enzo Maresca in his debut season. ALSO READ: Suarez, Messi partner up off field to launch new Division 4 team in Uruguay

Betis strike first, Chelsea hit back

Real Betis opened the scoring through Abdessamad Ezzalzouli in the ninth minute, taking early control in what was the Spanish side’s first European final. Chelsea looked sluggish and disjointed in the first half, prompting captain Reece James to later admit the team was “flat” and lacked energy.

Palmer orchestrates the comeback

Chelsea’s resurgence was led by Cole Palmer, whose quality shone through. The young English playmaker provided two exquisite assists — first a swinging delivery converted by Enzo Fernandez in the 65th minute, followed by a clever move and cross to Nicolas Jackson five minutes later. Substitute Jadon Sancho added a third with a curling strike, and Moises Caicedo put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time with a deflected long-range effort.

James, Maresca reflect on impact

Reece James, who came on at half-time, revealed he was disappointed not to start but proud to contribute. “We needed a reaction, and we got it,” he noted. Maresca praised his side’s composure, acknowledging the first half had been difficult but adding that the team “improved massively” after the break.

Chelsea make UEFA history

The Conference League triumph completes Chelsea’s collection of UEFA titles, adding to previous successes in the Champions League, Europa League and the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup.

Spanish dominance ends, violence mars occasion

The result also halted a 23-final winning streak for Spanish clubs in UEFA men’s competitions since 2001-02. However, the night was overshadowed by pre-match violence in Wroclaw, with local authorities arresting 28 individuals amid clashes between supporters.

England's European charge continues

Chelsea’s victory followed Tottenham’s Europa League win over Manchester United, securing a double for English clubs in Europe this season. However, hopes of a clean sweep ended as PSG and Inter Milan are set to clash in Saturday’s Champions League final.