Barcelona's wonderboy Yamal signs new contract with the club till 2031

Barcelona have locked down the future of their brightest young talent, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2031. At just 17, Yamal has already emerged as a crucial part of the senior squad, delivering standout performances that powered Barcelona to a domestic treble this season — La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Club officials highlighted the long-term deal as a symbol of trust in a player they believe will lead the team into a new era. Yamal, who debuted in April 2023, has already made over 100 appearances, showcasing a maturity and talent that far exceed his age.

A season to remember

Yamal’s impact this season was nothing short of phenomenal. He netted 18 goals across all competitions and topped the La Liga assist charts with 13. His crowning moment came in a decisive league fixture against Espanyol, where his goal secured Barcelona’s 28th league title. The winger’s combination of flair, intelligence and composure has made him indispensable, with fans and pundits alike hailing him as the next big star in world football.

From La Masia to the world stage

Having joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy at just seven years old, Yamal’s rise has been meteoric. He was instrumental in Spain’s triumph at the European Championship last summer, further enhancing his growing reputation on the international stage. With his 18th birthday approaching in July, Yamal has already amassed 106 senior appearances — an astonishing feat for someone so young.

Barcelona sees a future leader

Barcelona underscored Yamal’s youth and potential in a social media post, noting that he will still only be 23 when this new deal expires in 2031. Club insiders view him as not only a star of the present but a future leader capable of shaping the next generation at Camp Nou.