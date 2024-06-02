Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League winners list, prize money; which team won most UCL titles?

Champions League winners list, prize money; which team won most UCL titles?

Real Madrid has won the competition 15 times, including the first ever. The winner of Champions League 2024 final gets 21.5 million dollar

Uefa Champions League winners list
Uefa Champions League winners list
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:50 AM IST
Spanish Club Real Madrid won their record-extending 15th Uefa Champions League title as they defeated German Club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2 (Sunday). Meanwhile, Dortmund failed to win their only second UCL title after 30 years as they didn't convert the opportunity in the first half of 2023-24 UCL final.

Who has won the most Champions League titles in history?

Real Madrid has won the competition fourteen times, including the first ever, to hold the record for most victories. In addition, they have the most victories in a row—five in a row from 1956 to 1960—in the competition.

Club Titles Runner-Up Seasons won Seasons runner-up
Real Madrid 15 3 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024 1962, 1964, 1981
AC Milan 7 4 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 1958, 1993, 1995, 2005
Liverpool 6 4 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 1985, 2007, 2018, 2022
Bayern Munich 6 5 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013. 2020 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010, 2012
Barcelona 5 3 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 1961, 1986, 1994

 
Top 10 Champions League winners


Most UCL trophies
Club Titles Runner-Up
Real Madrid 15 3
AC Milan 7 4
Liverpool 6 4
Bayern Munich 6 5
Barcelona 5 3
Ajax 4 2
Internazionale 3 2
Manchester United 3 2
Juventus 2 7
Benfica 2 5

Champions League winner prize money

Performance-based prize money (55% of total)
Stage Prize Money
Winner €20m (£17.2m/$21.5m)
Runner-up €15.5m (£12.9m/$16.12m)
Semifinalists €12.5m (£10.8m/$13.2m)
Quarterfinalists €10.6m (£9.1m/$11.4m)
Round of 16 €9.6m (£8.3m/$10.3m)
Group-stage wins €2.8m (£2.4m/$3m)
Group-stage draws €930k (£800k/$1m)
Reaching group stage €15.6m (£13.5m/$16.8m)

 
Champions League history

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) organises the UEFA Champions League, an annual club association football competition for top-division European clubs. It was formerly known as the European Cup, and it is sometimes referred to as UCL. 

Winners are determined by a round-robin group stage that sets up a double-leg knockout format and a single leg final. With the exception of the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, it is the most viewed club competition globally and the third most watched football competition overall. 

Full list of winners and runner-ups in UCL
YEAR HOST WINNER RUNNERS-UP SCORE
2024 London Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund 2-0
2023 Istambul Manchester City Inter Milan 1-0
2022 Paris Real Madrid Liverpool 1-0
2021 Porto Chelsea Manchester City 1-0
2020 Lisbon Bayern Munchen PSG 1-0
2019 Madrid Liverpool Tottenham 2-0
2018 Kyiv Real Madrid Liverpool 3-1
2017 Cardiff Real Madrid Juventus 4-1
2016 Milan Real Madrid Atletico 1-1 (5-3)
2015 Berlin Barcelona Juventus 3-1
2014 Lisbon Real Madrid Atletico 4-1 (extension after 1-1)
2013 London Bayern Munchen Dortmund 2-1
2012 Munchen Chelsea Bayern Munchen 1-1 (4-3)
2011 London Barcelona Manchester United 3-1
2010 Madrid Inter Milan Bayern Munchen 2-0
2009 Roma Barcelona Manchester U. 2-0
2008 Moscow Manchester U. Chelsea 1-1 (6-5)
2007 Athens Milan Liverpool 2-1
2006 Paris Barcelona Arsenal 2-1
2005 Istambul Liverpool Milan 3-3 (3-2)
2004 Gelsenkirchen Porto Monaco 3-0
2003 Manchester Milan Juventus 0-0 (3-2)
2002 Glasgow Real Madrid B. Leverkusen 2-1
2001 Milan Bayern Munchen Valencia 1-1 (5-4)
2000 Paris Real Madrid Valencia 3-0
1999 Barcelona Manchester U. Bayern Munchen 2-1
1998 Amsterdam Real Madrid Juventus 1-0
1997 Munchen Borussia D. Juventus 3-1
1996 Roma Juventus Ajax 1-1 (4-2)
1995 Vienna Ajax Milan 1-0
1994 Athens Milan Barcelona 4-0
1993 Munchen Marseilles Milan 1-0
1992 London Barcelona Sampdoria 1-0
1991 Bari Red Star Marseilles 0-0 (5-3)
1990 Vienna Milan Benfica 1-0
1989 Barcelona Milan Steaua B. 4-0
1988 Sttutgart PSV Benfica 0-0 (6-5)
1987 Vienna Porto Bayern Munchen 2-1
1986 Seville Steaua B. Barcelona 0-0 (2-0)
1985 Brussels Juventus Liverpool 1-0
1984 Roma Liverpool Roma 1-1 (4-2)
1983 Athens Hamburg Juventus 1-0
1982 Rotterdam Aston Villa Bayern Munchen 1-0
1981 Paris Liverpool Real Madrid 1-0
1980 Madrid Nottingam F. Hamburg 1-0
1979 Munchen Nottingam F. Malmö 1-0
1978 London Liverpool Bruges 1-0
1977 Roma Liverpool Borussia M. 3-1
1976 Glasqow Bayern Munchen St.Etienne 1-0
1975 Paris Bayern Munchen Leeds United 2-0
1974 Brussels Bayern Munchen Atletico 1-1 (4-0)
1973 Belgrado Ajax Juventus 1-0
1972 Rotterdam Ajax Inter 2-0
1971 London Ajax Panathinaikos 2-0
1970 Milan Feyenoord Celtic Glasg. 2-1
1969 Madrid Milan Ajax 4-1
1968 London Manchester U. Benfica 4-1
1967 Lisbon Celitc Glasg. Inter 2-1
1966 Brussels Real Madrid Partizan B. 2-1
1965 Milan Inter Benfica 1-0
1964 Vienna Inter Real Madrid 3-1
1963 London Milan Benfica 2-1
1962 Amsterdam Benfica Real Madrid 5-3
1961 Bern Benfica Barcelona 3-2
1960 Glasgow Real Madrid Eintracht F. 7-3
1959 Stuttgart Real Madrid Stade Reims 2-0
1958 Brussels Real Madrid Milan 3-2
1957 Madrid Real Madrid Fiorentina 2-0
1956 Paris Real Madrid Stade Reims 4-3

Topics :Uefa Champions LeagueChampions LeagueReal Madrid

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:13 AM IST

