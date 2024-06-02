Champions League winners list, prize money; which team won most UCL titles?

Spanish Club Real Madrid won their record-extending 15th Uefa Champions League title as they defeated German Club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2 (Sunday). Meanwhile, Dortmund failed to win their only second UCL title after 30 years as they didn't convert the opportunity in the first half of 2023-24 UCL final.

Who has won the most Champions League titles in history?

Real Madrid has won the competition fourteen times, including the first ever, to hold the record for most victories. In addition, they have the most victories in a row—five in a row from 1956 to 1960—in the competition.

Club Titles Runner-Up Seasons won Seasons runner-up Real Madrid 15 3 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024 1962, 1964, 1981 AC Milan 7 4 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 1958, 1993, 1995, 2005 Liverpool 6 4 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 1985, 2007, 2018, 2022 Bayern Munich 6 5 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013. 2020 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010, 2012 Barcelona 5 3 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 1961, 1986, 1994



Top 10 Champions League winners



Most UCL trophies Club Titles Runner-Up Real Madrid 15 3 AC Milan 7 4 Liverpool 6 4 Bayern Munich 6 5 Barcelona 5 3 Ajax 4 2 Internazionale 3 2 Manchester United 3 2 Juventus 2 7 Benfica 2 5

Champions League winner prize money



Performance-based prize money (55% of total) Stage Prize Money Winner €20m (£17.2m/$21.5m) Runner-up €15.5m (£12.9m/$16.12m) Semifinalists €12.5m (£10.8m/$13.2m) Quarterfinalists €10.6m (£9.1m/$11.4m) Round of 16 €9.6m (£8.3m/$10.3m) Group-stage wins €2.8m (£2.4m/$3m) Group-stage draws €930k (£800k/$1m) Reaching group stage €15.6m (£13.5m/$16.8m)



Champions League history

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) organises the UEFA Champions League, an annual club association football competition for top-division European clubs. It was formerly known as the European Cup, and it is sometimes referred to as UCL.

Winners are determined by a round-robin group stage that sets up a double-leg knockout format and a single leg final. With the exception of the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, it is the most viewed club competition globally and the third most watched football competition overall.