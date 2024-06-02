Champions League winners list, prize money; which team won most UCL titles?

Spanish Club Real Madrid won their record-extending 15th Uefa Champions League title as they defeated German Club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2 (Sunday). Meanwhile, Dortmund failed to win their only second UCL title after 30 years as they didn't convert the opportunity in the first half of 2023-24 UCL final.
Who has won the most Champions League titles in history?
Real Madrid has won the competition fourteen times, including the first ever, to hold the record for most victories. In addition, they have the most victories in a row—five in a row from 1956 to 1960—in the competition.
|Club
|Titles
|Runner-Up
|Seasons won
|Seasons runner-up
|Real Madrid
|15
|3
|1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
|1962, 1964, 1981
|AC Milan
|7
|4
|1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
|1958, 1993, 1995, 2005
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
|1985, 2007, 2018, 2022
|Bayern Munich
|6
|5
|1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013. 2020
|1982, 1987, 1999, 2010, 2012
|Barcelona
|5
|3
|1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
|1961, 1986, 1994
Champions League winner prize money
|Performance-based prize money (55% of total)
|Stage
|Prize Money
|Winner
|€20m (£17.2m/$21.5m)
|Runner-up
|€15.5m (£12.9m/$16.12m)
|Semifinalists
|€12.5m (£10.8m/$13.2m)
|Quarterfinalists
|€10.6m (£9.1m/$11.4m)
|Round of 16
|€9.6m (£8.3m/$10.3m)
|Group-stage wins
|€2.8m (£2.4m/$3m)
|Group-stage draws
|€930k (£800k/$1m)
|Reaching group stage
|€15.6m (£13.5m/$16.8m)
Champions League history
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) organises the UEFA Champions League, an annual club association football competition for top-division European clubs. It was formerly known as the European Cup, and it is sometimes referred to as UCL.
Winners are determined by a round-robin group stage that sets up a double-leg knockout format and a single leg final. With the exception of the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, it is the most viewed club competition globally and the third most watched football competition overall.
|Full list of winners and runner-ups in UCL
|YEAR
|HOST
|WINNER
|RUNNERS-UP
|SCORE
|2024
|London
|Real Madrid
|Borussia Dortmund
|2-0
|2023
|Istambul
|Manchester City
|Inter Milan
|1-0
|2022
|Paris
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|1-0
|2021
|Porto
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|1-0
|2020
|Lisbon
|Bayern Munchen
|PSG
|1-0
|2019
|Madrid
|Liverpool
|Tottenham
|2-0
|2018
|Kyiv
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|3-1
|2017
|Cardiff
|Real Madrid
|Juventus
|4-1
|2016
|Milan
|Real Madrid
|Atletico
|1-1 (5-3)
|2015
|Berlin
|Barcelona
|Juventus
|3-1
|2014
|Lisbon
|Real Madrid
|Atletico
|4-1 (extension after 1-1)
|2013
|London
|Bayern Munchen
|Dortmund
|2-1
|2012
|Munchen
|Chelsea
|Bayern Munchen
|1-1 (4-3)
|2011
|London
|Barcelona
|Manchester United
|3-1
|2010
|Madrid
|Inter Milan
|Bayern Munchen
|2-0
|2009
|Roma
|Barcelona
|Manchester U.
|2-0
|2008
|Moscow
|Manchester U.
|Chelsea
|1-1 (6-5)
|2007
|Athens
|Milan
|Liverpool
|2-1
|2006
|Paris
|Barcelona
|Arsenal
|2-1
|2005
|Istambul
|Liverpool
|Milan
|3-3 (3-2)
|2004
|Gelsenkirchen
|Porto
|Monaco
|3-0
|2003
|Manchester
|Milan
|Juventus
|0-0 (3-2)
|2002
|Glasgow
|Real Madrid
|B. Leverkusen
|2-1
|2001
|Milan
|Bayern Munchen
|Valencia
|1-1 (5-4)
|2000
|Paris
|Real Madrid
|Valencia
|3-0
|1999
|Barcelona
|Manchester U.
|Bayern Munchen
|2-1
|1998
|Amsterdam
|Real Madrid
|Juventus
|1-0
|1997
|Munchen
|Borussia D.
|Juventus
|3-1
|1996
|Roma
|Juventus
|Ajax
|1-1 (4-2)
|1995
|Vienna
|Ajax
|Milan
|1-0
|1994
|Athens
|Milan
|Barcelona
|4-0
|1993
|Munchen
|Marseilles
|Milan
|1-0
|1992
|London
|Barcelona
|Sampdoria
|1-0
|1991
|Bari
|Red Star
|Marseilles
|0-0 (5-3)
|1990
|Vienna
|Milan
|Benfica
|1-0
|1989
|Barcelona
|Milan
|Steaua B.
|4-0
|1988
|Sttutgart
|PSV
|Benfica
|0-0 (6-5)
|1987
|Vienna
|Porto
|Bayern Munchen
|2-1
|1986
|Seville
|Steaua B.
|Barcelona
|0-0 (2-0)
|1985
|Brussels
|Juventus
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1984
|Roma
|Liverpool
|Roma
|1-1 (4-2)
|1983
|Athens
|Hamburg
|Juventus
|1-0
|1982
|Rotterdam
|Aston Villa
|Bayern Munchen
|1-0
|1981
|Paris
|Liverpool
|Real Madrid
|1-0
|1980
|Madrid
|Nottingam F.
|Hamburg
|1-0
|1979
|Munchen
|Nottingam F.
|Malmö
|1-0
|1978
|London
|Liverpool
|Bruges
|1-0
|1977
|Roma
|Liverpool
|Borussia M.
|3-1
|1976
|Glasqow
|Bayern Munchen
|St.Etienne
|1-0
|1975
|Paris
|Bayern Munchen
|Leeds United
|2-0
|1974
|Brussels
|Bayern Munchen
|Atletico
|1-1 (4-0)
|1973
|Belgrado
|Ajax
|Juventus
|1-0
|1972
|Rotterdam
|Ajax
|Inter
|2-0
|1971
|London
|Ajax
|Panathinaikos
|2-0
|1970
|Milan
|Feyenoord
|Celtic Glasg.
|2-1
|1969
|Madrid
|Milan
|Ajax
|4-1
|1968
|London
|Manchester U.
|Benfica
|4-1
|1967
|Lisbon
|Celitc Glasg.
|Inter
|2-1
|1966
|Brussels
|Real Madrid
|Partizan B.
|2-1
|1965
|Milan
|Inter
|Benfica
|1-0
|1964
|Vienna
|Inter
|Real Madrid
|3-1
|1963
|London
|Milan
|Benfica
|2-1
|1962
|Amsterdam
|Benfica
|Real Madrid
|5-3
|1961
|Bern
|Benfica
|Barcelona
|3-2
|1960
|Glasgow
|Real Madrid
|Eintracht F.
|7-3
|1959
|Stuttgart
|Real Madrid
|Stade Reims
|2-0
|1958
|Brussels
|Real Madrid
|Milan
|3-2
|1957
|Madrid
|Real Madrid
|Fiorentina
|2-0
|1956
|Paris
|Real Madrid
|Stade Reims
|4-3