Home / Sports / Football News / Chelsea FC sign French defender Mamadou Sarr from sister club Strasbourg

Chelsea FC sign French defender Mamadou Sarr from sister club Strasbourg

Chelsea signed a top young player from its sister club by bringing in French teenage defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg on Monday.

Chelsea
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chelsea signed a top young player from its sister club by bringing in French teenage defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg on Monday.

Strasbourg, which plays in France's top league, is owned by the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital that bought Chelsea in 2022.

The 19-year-old Sarr is a France under-20 international who was a regular last season as Strasbourg finished in seventh place to seal a place in the Conference League playoffs. He was previously at Lens and Lyon.

Chelsea won the Conference League last season and will play in the Champions League after finishing in fourth place in the Premier League.

Strasbourg was bought by Chelsea's ownership group, BlueCo, in 2023.

Chelsea said Sarr had signed a contract until 2033 but didn't disclose the transfer fee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Nations League triumph confirm the Ballon d'Or for Lamine Yamal?

Ronaldo vs Yamal: Generations collide in UEFA Nations League final

Arise Sir David! Beckham to be awarded knighthood by King Charles: Report

China crash out of qualifiers; Uzbekistan, Jordan seal FIFA WC berths

Albania, Serbia clash in high-stakes, politically charged WC qualifier

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball NewsChelsea

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story