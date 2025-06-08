Will Nations League triumph confirm the Ballon d'Or for Lamine Yamal?

As the 2024–25 football season draws to a close, the spotlight shifts to the question on everyone’s mind: who truly deserves the Ballon d’Or this year? This debate goes beyond reputation or popularity, it’s fueled by impressive, undeniable statistics. With PSG finally capturing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title and Barcelona reclaiming their position at the top of Spanish football, three standout players have emerged as frontrunners: Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha.

Each of these players was instrumental in their club's successes, yet their seasons were defined by different achievements. Dembele spearheaded PSG's historic quadruple, proving his worth and silencing doubts. Meanwhile, Barcelona's dynamic duo, Yamal and Raphinha, secured a treble, with the young prodigy smashing records and the Brazilian hitting his stride. Together, they've combined for more than 85 goals and 66 assists this season, numbers that firmly place them in the Ballon d'Or conversation.

Beyond the raw figures, their stories add weight to their cases: Yamal became Spain’s emerging star, Dembele restored his standing with a stellar season, and Raphinha transformed from a player almost sold to the key attacker for his club. Let’s take a deeper look at each contender. However, according to the new Ballon d'or criteria, it says that the award is given based on three main criterias: 1) Individual performances, decisive and impressive character 2) Team performances and achievements 3) Class and fair play Will Nations League triumph confirm Yamal's win? With Lamine Yamal set to take part in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal tonight, it will be interesting to see how he performs and whether Spain's win will guide him to his first ever Ballon d'Or award or not.