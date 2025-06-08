Home / Sports / Football News / Will Nations League triumph confirm the Ballon d'Or for Lamine Yamal?

With Lamine Yamal set to take part in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal tonight, it will be interesting to see how he performs and whether Spain's win will guide him to the award or not.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
As the 2024–25 football season draws to a close, the spotlight shifts to the question on everyone’s mind: who truly deserves the Ballon d’Or this year? This debate goes beyond reputation or popularity, it’s fueled by impressive, undeniable statistics.  With PSG finally capturing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title and Barcelona reclaiming their position at the top of Spanish football, three standout players have emerged as frontrunners: Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha.
 
Each of these players was instrumental in their club’s successes, yet their seasons were defined by different achievements. Dembele spearheaded PSG’s historic quadruple, proving his worth and silencing doubts. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s dynamic duo, Yamal and Raphinha, secured a treble, with the young prodigy smashing records and the Brazilian hitting his stride. Together, they’ve combined for more than 85 goals and 66 assists this season, numbers that firmly place them in the Ballon d’Or conversation. 
 
Beyond the raw figures, their stories add weight to their cases: Yamal became Spain’s emerging star, Dembele restored his standing with a stellar season, and Raphinha transformed from a player almost sold to the key attacker for his club. Let’s take a deeper look at each contender.
 
However, according to the new Ballon d'or criteria, it says that the award is given based on three main criterias:
 
1) Individual performances, decisive and impressive character
2) Team performances and achievements
3) Class and fair play
 
Will Nations League triumph confirm Yamal's win?
 
With Lamine Yamal set to take part in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal tonight, it will be interesting to see how he performs and whether Spain's win will guide him to his first ever Ballon d'Or award or not.
 
At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has delivered a season that demands attention from even the most seasoned football veterans. He finished the campaign with an incredible tally of 19 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, an extraordinary feat for someone so young. 
 
In Barcelona’s domestic treble-winning year, Yamal was the creative heartbeat of the team, skillfully navigating tight spaces, breaking down defences, and performing when it mattered most.
 
His brilliance wasn’t confined to club football either. Yamal played a pivotal role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and impressed further with a remarkable two-goal display in the thrilling 5-4 Nations League semi-final win over France, a match that also featured Dembele. With four major trophies under his belt and consistently high-level performances, Yamal is no longer just a promising talent, he’s a genuine contender for the Ballon d’Or.
 

Football NewsSpain football club

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

