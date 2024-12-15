City vs Utd: Amorim explains why Garnacho, Rashford not playing today

Transfer whispers swirl around Rashford, while Garnacho struggles for form

The rumour mill is in overdrive as Marcus Rashford finds himself at the centre of intense speculation ahead of January’s transfer window. European giants Bayern Munich, Marseille, and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly circling, their interest raising questions about Rashford’s future at Manchester United. Will the club’s star forward remain at Old Trafford, or is a blockbuster move on the horizon?

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho, the young prodigy who dazzled earlier in the season, finds himself in the shadow of his own potential. With three league goals to his name, Garnacho has yet to find the back of the net since Ruben Amorim’s arrival on November 11. The drought has raised eyebrows, casting doubt over his role in a squad where competition is fierce and standards are unforgiving.

As the January window looms, the stakes are rising. Rashford’s transfer saga and Garnacho’s quest for redemption have added layers of intrigue to Manchester United’s already turbulent season. For now, the answers remain elusive, but one thing is clear—the next chapter will be decisive.