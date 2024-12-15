City vs Utd: Amorim explains why Garnacho, Rashford not playing today

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Dec 15 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
In a move that has set tongues wagging, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim made the dramatic decision to omit Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the matchday squad. No injuries, no disciplinary breaches—just a selection decision. A bold call in a high-pressure situation.  CHeck Manchester City vs Manchester United live score and match updates here
 
"Everything is on the line"
  Speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim laid bare the meticulous process behind his choices. “Selection. We try to evaluate everything—training, performance, game performance, engagement with team-mates, pushing the team forward. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. So, that is my selection. Simple.”
 
Amorim was emphatic that there was no hidden agenda behind the decision, no veiled message for the players. “I don't want to send a message. It's simply an evaluation, and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision. I have to choose. It’s just simple selection.” 

Transfer whispers swirl around Rashford, while Garnacho struggles for form

The rumour mill is in overdrive as Marcus Rashford finds himself at the centre of intense speculation ahead of January’s transfer window. European giants Bayern Munich, Marseille, and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly circling, their interest raising questions about Rashford’s future at Manchester United. Will the club’s star forward remain at Old Trafford, or is a blockbuster move on the horizon?

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho, the young prodigy who dazzled earlier in the season, finds himself in the shadow of his own potential. With three league goals to his name, Garnacho has yet to find the back of the net since Ruben Amorim’s arrival on November 11. The drought has raised eyebrows, casting doubt over his role in a squad where competition is fierce and standards are unforgiving.

As the January window looms, the stakes are rising. Rashford’s transfer saga and Garnacho’s quest for redemption have added layers of intrigue to Manchester United’s already turbulent season. For now, the answers remain elusive, but one thing is clear—the next chapter will be decisive.

 
"The context is difficult" 
Amorim acknowledged the high-stakes environment in which these decisions are made. “The context is difficult. We have to win games, and we are in a challenging situation. I pay attention to everything—the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go to the game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I have to decide. I have a lot of players to choose from.”
 
In a season where every decision is magnified, Amorim’s calculated approach sends a clear message about the standards he demands—not through words, but actions. As United fights to claw its way back into form, every choice carries weight. Whether this gamble pays off remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Ruben Amorim isn’t afraid to make the tough calls.
Dec 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

