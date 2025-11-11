Club over country? Chiesa refuses Italy call-up to focus on Liverpool

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has once again turned down a call-up from Italy for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Norway. The 28-year-old hasn’t represented the Azzurri since Euro 2024, where Italy exited in the round of 16. Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso confirmed he respects Chiesa’s decision and has spoken directly with him.

Strong Start at Liverpool

Chiesa has begun the season positively for Liverpool, scoring twice and assisting three goals. Despite not starting any Premier League matches in September, he was named the club’s Player of the Month. Gattuso reportedly hoped to include him in the national squad, but the forward opted to focus on his club.

“It was a shared decision. He didn’t feel ready to return; he wants to be 100%. We decided it together very calmly,” Gattuso said, recalling their conversation in September. Gattuso Acknowledges Player’s Choice ALSO READ: ISL at Crossroads: Players demand urgent fix for the league's future During a press conference, the Italy boss emphasized the need to respect Chiesa’s decision. “I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has. We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me,” Gattuso said, confirming the choice came entirely from Chiesa himself.

Euro 2024 and Injury Concerns Chiesa’s last outing for Italy came during Euro 2024, where the Azzurri lost 2-0 to Switzerland, marking Switzerland’s first victory over Italy in 31 years. Following the tournament, Chiesa moved to Liverpool but struggled with injuries during his first season, which may influence his reluctance to rejoin the national team. Italy still has a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, provided they win their remaining qualifiers and Norway falters. Settling Into Liverpool Chiesa has gradually regained form at Liverpool and expressed satisfaction with his progress. “Last year it was really difficult, but I don’t think I was at the level the coach wanted. This year it’s different. I feel much better physically and mentally. The coach has seen this and given me more opportunities,” he told Daily Mail Sport.