Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / ISL at Crossroads: Players demand urgent fix for the league's future

ISL at Crossroads: Players demand urgent fix for the league's future

The ISL's commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010.

The ISL’s commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010.

The ISL’s commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When the Indian Super League (ISL) launched in 2014, it was envisioned as a game-changer for football in India. Early excitement was palpable, fueled by former football stars of the ’90s and 2000s, along with celebrities from cricket and cinema. The three-month tournament, though not yet recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), quickly captured fans’ attention.
 
However, once the initial novelty faded, the league struggled to maintain its early momentum. While the ISL did improve professionalism and standards in Indian football, its popularity has waned over 11 seasons.  It also diminished the stature of the former 1st division football league in India known as the I-League which has also seen some of the prominent clubs of the country being shut down. The likes of former champions Salgaocar FC and Chennai City FC beared the brunt of the switch with the league now facing difficulties in terms of viewership and revenue as well.
 
 
Rising Costs and Declining Revenues
 
The inaugural ISL season, featuring eight franchises, averaged 25,408 spectators per match. In contrast, the latest season, even with iconic Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, drew just 11,084 per game. High operational costs, low ticket sales, and declining broadcast numbers have left clubs financially stretched.
 
In 2014, TV viewership for the league reached 429 million; by 2024–25, combined TV and digital numbers had dropped to roughly 130 million. A mid-table ISL club reportedly spent nearly ₹60 crore last season, with almost half recorded as losses. For comparison, IPL teams receive around ₹425 crore annually, far outpacing ISL clubs’ ₹13-16 crore central revenue allocation.

Also Read

Thibaut Courtois

Belgium's Courtois set to miss World Cup qualifiers with muscle injury

Atalanta head coach

Atalanta fires coach Ivan Juric after 7-match winless run in Serie A

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid set for US ownership after Apollo Sports Capital deal

Football, soccer

India to face Japan and Australia in 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Newcastle United, EPL, Leicester

Dyche guides Forest to first win as Newcastle lose again; City vs Liverpool

 
Among the original eight franchises, only five remain. FC Pune City shut down due to financial issues, Delhi Dynamos relocated to Odisha, and ATK merged into Mohun Bagan after the ISL gained top-tier recognition.
 
Financial Struggles and Relocations
 
Clubs have faced a persistent struggle with operational costs. Delhi Dynamos benefited from government-provided stadiums and sponsorships after moving to Odisha, but even champions like Chennaiyin FC have contemplated relocating to ease financial pressure. Hyderabad FC inherited losses from the defunct Pune City franchise and faced persistent deficits until new owners restructured the club.
 
Players’ and staff salaries have also been affected by these financial strains, sometimes resulting in delayed payments and staff departures. The situation highlights the fragile financial ecosystem within Indian football clubs. 

V. C. Praveen, owner of Gokulam Kerala, believes the troubles facing India’s second-division football stem from the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) in 2010.

“From scheduling onwards, everything about Indian football is very poor now. The minute the MRA was signed, Indian football was killed,” Praveen said. “They were only safeguarding their interest. The AIFF was very comfortable with the marketing money they were receiving, so they became very lazy.”

 
The Role of FSDL and AIFF
 
The ISL’s commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010. The MRA expires in December 2025, raising uncertainty over the league’s future.
 
Since its inception, FSDL has invested heavily, contributing over ₹600 crore to the AIFF, with total league-related investments estimated at ₹5,000 crore. Yet many clubs continue to face financial instability, with investor support often failing to materialize when needed.  Players unite in order to find a solution 
  Following the delay in the start of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season this year, multiple players who play in the league have put up a statement or what can be called a plea to unite together and walk towards a solution to begin the new football domestic season in order to safeguard multiple jobs and maintain the levels needed to perform for their national teams as well.  Players like Indian legend Sunil Chhetri, last year's ISL golden boot winner Ajaraei have all taken to their social media handles to post these statements. 
 
Inflated Player Costs and Wage Issues
 
Player salaries have soared, with Indian players commanding fees 8–10 times higher than comparable international standards. Clubs frequently overspend to attract talent, creating unsustainable wage structures. Modwel, former CEO of FC Pune City, criticized the poor enforcement of squad salary caps, which allowed clubs to circumvent rules and inflate costs.
 
This trend has intensified competition among clubs for top domestic talent, often leading to “ghost salaries” and other financial irregularities. Clubs like FC Goa have acknowledged their role in inflating wages, which has contributed to the national team’s underperformance on the international stage.
 
League Structure and Competitive Imbalance
 
The ISL initially mirrored the IPL’s short-format model, but over time, expanded to a longer season to comply with AFC guidelines. Despite this, India’s top flight still lags behind leading Asian leagues in match volume and competitive depth.
 
Promotion and relegation remain limited, leaving bottom-tier clubs with little motivation to manage finances effectively or improve performance. The I-League, India’s secondary division, also suffers from short seasons and limited competitive continuity, hindering the development of a true football pyramid.
 
Impact on the National Team
 
The instability in India’s domestic leagues has coincided with one of the worst 18-month periods for the national team. Despite professionalization and overseas coaching expertise introduced by the ISL, India has failed to make a significant impact internationally, with consecutive Asian Cup appearances in 2019 and 2023 producing limited results.
 
As India’s national team continues to struggle, the ISL’s effectiveness in improving football standards is increasingly questioned.
 
A League at a Crossroads
 
Eleven years after its launch, the ISL finds itself in a precarious position. With the MRA nearing expiration, clubs uncertain about revenue-sharing agreements, and the football pyramid still underdeveloped, the future of the league remains unclear. The critical question persists: did the ISL fail Indian football, or was the sport never fully ready to support such an ambitious venture?

More From This Section

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona close in on Real Madrid after Lewandowski's stunning hat-trick

Erling Haaland Premier League

Man City crush Liverpool 3-0 in Pep Guardiola's milestone 1,000th game

Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams India's new start from Australia joins team camp in Bengaluru

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Football icons salute Pep Guardiola ahead of his 1,000th match as manager

Premier League 2025

Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon