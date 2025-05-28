Conference League 2025 Final: Real Betis vs Chelsea live time, streaming

The UEFA Conference League final takes place on Wednesday, May 29, at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, as Real Betis face off against Chelsea in a historic clash. This is Betis’s first-ever European final, and it offers them a golden opportunity to secure their maiden continental title. The Spanish club, led by the resurgent Isco, has impressed throughout the tournament with their spirited performances.

ALSO READ: Nations League 2025: Burkardt in, Stiller out of Germany's final squad Chelsea, meanwhile, are aiming to add another European trophy to their cabinet and will rely on their depth and experience. The tactical battle between Manuel Pellegrini and Enzo Maresca adds another layer of intrigue, with both managers knowing each other well from their West Ham days.

Betis enter with passion and purpose, while Chelsea arrive with pedigree and power. Expect a tightly contested final, with moments of brilliance likely to decide who lifts the trophy in Athens.

Real Betis team news

Real Betis face several injury concerns ahead of the final. Goalkeeper Fran Vietes is doubtful with a calf problem, potentially paving the way for veteran Adrián to start. Johnny Cardoso is hopeful of recovering in time, but Giovani Lo Celso (muscle), Youssouf Sabaly (shoulder), and Ezequiel Ávila (hamstring) remain doubtful. Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, and Héctor Bellerín are ruled out. Despite the absentees, Isco and Antony, both recently recalled to their national squads, will be key attacking threats.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have received a boost with Nicolas Jackson returning from suspension. Manager Enzo Maresca has a mostly fit squad, with only Christopher Nkunku a minor doubt. Promising youngster Marc Guiu is expected to be available. Maresca must now choose between sticking with his Premier League starters or rewarding his Conference League regulars for the final showdown in Athens.

Real Betis vs Chelsea starting 11 (probable)

Real Betis (probable): Adrián, Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodríguez, Cardoso, Fornals, Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu

Chelsea (probable): Jorgensen, James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

UEFA Conference League final: Real Betis vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details

