Juventus clinch final Champions League spot in thrilling win over Venezia

Igor Tudor achieved his short-term mission at Juventus, guiding the club to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification after a tense 3-2 victory over Venezia in the final round of the 2024/25 Serie A season.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster, full of adrenaline,” Tudor said post-match, reflecting on his dramatic few weeks in charge since replacing the sacked Thiago Motta in March.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing early after Daniel Fila put relegated Venezia ahead in the second minute. However, goals from Kenan Yildiz and Randal Kolo Muani turned the game around by the 31st minute. Venezia fought back through Ridgeciano Haps in the second half, but Manuel Locatelli’s penalty sealed the crucial win for Juve. Serie A clubs who clinched UCL spots for next year

Napoli Inter Atalanta Juventus

“We made our share of mistakes this season,” Locatelli admitted. “But reaching the Champions League was always a key target.”

Juventus finished just one point above Roma, who beat Torino 2-0 to secure a Europa League berth. Roma’s win also marked the final game in Claudio Ranieri’s managerial career. Ranieri, who took over with the club sitting 12th, oversaw a resurgence and now transitions to an advisory role, having played a part in selecting his successor.

In other matches, Fiorentina secured a UEFA Conference League spot with a 3-2 win over Udinese, leapfrogging Lazio, who fell 1-0 to Lecce. Moise Kean netted the winner for Fiorentina.

Atalanta’s Daniel Maldini grabbed headlines with a rapid-fire brace in a 3-2 loss to Parma. Meanwhile, Empoli joined Venezia and Parma in the relegation zone after a 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona.

Juventus now turn their attention to the Club World Cup in the United States, with decisions looming about Tudor’s future. Though his contract included a possible extension upon Champions League qualification, Juventus are reportedly exploring a return for Antonio Conte, fresh off a title-winning campaign with Napoli.

“In this profession, uncertainty is part of the job,” Tudor noted. “But the club must decide before the Club World Cup preparations begin.”