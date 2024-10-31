Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Copa del Rey games postponed after deadly floods devastate southern Spain

Copa del Rey games postponed after deadly floods devastate southern Spain

Other sporting events were also affected by Tuesday's flash floods that swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster.

Football, soccer
Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)
AP Valencia (Spain)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Copa del Rey matches involving Valencia and Levante have been postponed following floods that have killed at least 95 people and caused havoc in southern Spain.

Other sporting events were also affected by Tuesday's flash floods that swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.

The Spanish league planned to postpone all weekend matches in the Valencia region, including those of Valencia against Real Madrid and Villarreal against Rayo Vallecano. Three second-division games also were expected to be postponed.

Clubs, soccer stars and other athletes including Vincius Jnior, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Diego Simeone and Thibaut Courtois posted messages of support on social media.

Real Madrid is deeply saddened and expresses its solidarity with all the people affected by this catastrophe, to whom it conveys all its full support and sympathy, the club said.

Both Madrid and Barcelona held a moment of silence before their training sessions on Wednesday.

More From This Section

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

EPL round-up: Liverpool fights back vs Arsenal; Man United loses again

Harry Kane scores his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich wins big

Ballon d'Or 2024: Rising stars set to challenge Messi, Ronaldo legacy

Real Madrid, La Liga condemn racist insults against Yamal in 'El Clasico'

Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz both joined in the messages of support, as did Formula One driver Carlos Sainz.

Today was a sad day with the suffering and pain caused by the (floods), Nadal said on X.

Everyone's hearts are hurting seeing those images.

Valencia was set to play Parla Escuela in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while Levante was scheduled to visit Pontevedra.

Other midweek Copa games in the southern region were canceled as well.

The season-ending MotoGP race in Valencia in two weeks was also in doubt after reports of heavy damage caused by the floods at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo.

Some basketball games also had to be rescheduled as travel was affected throughout Spain.

Rainstorms that started Tuesday and continued Wednesday caused flooding across southern and eastern Spain, stretching from Malaga to Valencia. Muddy torrents tumbled vehicles down streets at high speeds while debris and household items swirled in the water.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and rubber boats to reach drivers stranded atop cars.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CONCACAF Gold Cup final set to be played at Houston's NRG Stadium on July 6

Musiala's hat trick powers Bayern Munich to 4-0 win vs Mainz in German Cup

Brentford and Southampton advance to English League Cup quarters

'Will be a tough game against Chennaiyin FC' - Punjab FC's Leon Augustine

Why Erik ten Hag's exit is the best thing for Manchester United this season

Topics :football

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story