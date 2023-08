Liverpool midfielder Fabinho joined Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante in Saudi Pro League. Al Ittihad signed the Brazilian midfielder for 40 million euros (51.3 million dollars) and a deal until 2026. The Saudi club announced the deal on Monday evening with a video captioned 'Tigers are allowed to pass', before official club pictures of the player followed, along with the caption: "Welcome Fabinho in the stronghold of the tigers".

Five trophies, 219 games and many memorable moments during his time at the Reds, @_fabinhotavares — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2023