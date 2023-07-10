Durand Cup Schedule: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to play season's first derby

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are headed for the season's first Kolkata derby after finding themselves in the same group in the 132nd Durand Cup slated from August 3 to September 3.

The two bitter rivals find themselves in Group A along with Roundglass Punjab FC, the first ever side to be promoted to the ISL, and the Bangladesh Army Team.

The tournament fixtures, however, are yet to be announced.

The Asia's oldest tournament will have 24 teams divided into six groups with the toppers and two best second-placed teams making the knock-outs.

Kolkata will play host to A, B and C group teams in multiple venues, with the hallowed Salt Lake Stadium slated to host the tournament opener as well as the final.

While most of the Group D and Group E games, barring two, have been slotted in Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. Kokrajhar's SAI center ground, the newest host city venue, will host a total of nine games, including one of the four quarter-final games.

Sunil Chhetri-led defending champions Bengaluru FC are clubbed with Kerala Blasters and 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala along with the Indian Air Force in Group C.

The 132nd Durand Cup also sees a return of foreign participation after a gap of 27 years and while the Bangladesh Service team has been placed in Group A, the second foreign team is placed in group E.

A total of 43 matches, including the final, are scheduled with two of the four quarterfinals taking place in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, while the rest of the knockouts happen in Kolkata.

The Groups



Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Roundglass Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army.

Group B: Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan Sporting and Indian Navy.

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Gokulam Kerala and Indian Air Force.

Group D: North East United FC, FC Goa, Shillong Lajong FC.

Group E: Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC and Tribhuvan Army Football Club Nepal.

Group F: Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Army and Bodoland Team.