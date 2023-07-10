Home / Sports / Football News / Durand Cup Schedule: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to play season's first derby

Durand Cup Schedule: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to play season's first derby

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are headed for the season's first Kolkata derby after finding themselves in the same group in the 132nd Durand Cup

Press Trust of India Kolkata
(Photo: Mohun Bagan official Facebook page)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are headed for the season's first Kolkata derby after finding themselves in the same group in the 132nd Durand Cup slated from August 3 to September 3.

The two bitter rivals find themselves in Group A along with Roundglass Punjab FC, the first ever side to be promoted to the ISL, and the Bangladesh Army Team.

The tournament fixtures, however, are yet to be announced.

The Asia's oldest tournament will have 24 teams divided into six groups with the toppers and two best second-placed teams making the knock-outs.

Kolkata will play host to A, B and C group teams in multiple venues, with the hallowed Salt Lake Stadium slated to host the tournament opener as well as the final.

While most of the Group D and Group E games, barring two, have been slotted in Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. Kokrajhar's SAI center ground, the newest host city venue, will host a total of nine games, including one of the four quarter-final games.

Sunil Chhetri-led defending champions Bengaluru FC are clubbed with Kerala Blasters and 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala along with the Indian Air Force in Group C.

The 132nd Durand Cup also sees a return of foreign participation after a gap of 27 years and while the Bangladesh Service team has been placed in Group A, the second foreign team is placed in group E.

A total of 43 matches, including the final, are scheduled with two of the four quarterfinals taking place in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, while the rest of the knockouts happen in Kolkata.

The Groups

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Roundglass Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army.

Group B: Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan Sporting and Indian Navy.

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Gokulam Kerala and Indian Air Force.

Group D: North East United FC, FC Goa, Shillong Lajong FC.

Group E: Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC and Tribhuvan Army Football Club Nepal.

Group F: Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Army and Bodoland Team.

Also Read

Pak-Afghan rift widens after Taliban minister trashes Durand line as border

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung Bhutia tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF

India had the chance to host Lionel Messi's Argentina but not enough funds

FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players

Pakistan will participate in SAFF football tournament in Bengaluru

De Gea's Man Utd exit paves the way for Ten Hag's tactical transformation

Messi's Inter Miami's winless streak hits 10 after 2-2 tie with DC United

Chhetri wants to face Iran, Japan; backs Stimac's 4-week Asian Cup camp

De Gea will be remembered as one of MAN Utd's best goalkeepers: Ten Hag

AIFF club licensing panel holds meet, mulls exemption for Premier 1 sides

Topics :Mohun BaganIndian footballfootball

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story